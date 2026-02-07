Ion Center participating in “Shop & Share” today – in support of domestic violence survivors

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention is once again participating in the annual statewide initiative, Shop & Share, today. All donated items will be used to stock the pantry shelves of the Ion Center’s two area shelters for individuals and families fleeing domestic violence. Community members can support Ion Center by visiting their local Kroger stores this Saturday to shop for what they need and share an item(s) with the Ion Center.

Shop & Share is championed by Kentucky’s First Lady, Britainy Beshear, and hosted in partnership with Kroger stores. Since the event began in 2008, generous shoppers have contributed more than $6 million in goods and monetary donations to support survivors of intimate partner violence and their children.

At the Ion Center, a survivor is never responsible for the cost of their healing. All services are free and confidential. Programs such as Shop & Share make it possible for agencies across the state, like the Ion Center, to provide these types of services to the people who need them most.

Christy Burch, Ion Center’s CEO, says, “I am so grateful to be part of a region that cares about people who are impacted by violence. We know we can measurably reduce the number of people hurt by violence, but we need everyone’s help. The importance of an event like Shop & Share cannot be overstated. It takes more than 150 volunteers to make this event possible, and this one day fills the shelves of our shelters’ pantries for the entire year, so we are able to focus on other things. It’s really a remarkable day.”

This year, Ion Center is partnering with the Newport Car Barn for its drop-off location. After donations are picked up by volunteers from local Kroger stores, they will be dropped off at the Newport Car Barn, where another team of volunteers will sort and box the items for delivery to Ion Center shelters.

Christy Burch says, “the Newport Car Barn has been a wonderful partner to us for many years. Their support for this huge event exemplifies how business collaborations strengthen our community, and we are grateful for their continued partnership.”

Albert Fedders, owner of Fedders Construction and the Newport Car Barn, says, “Giving back is a core part of our mission at the Newport Car Barn. We’re grateful to have a space with the capacity to serve our community, and it’s incredibly meaningful to use it for good. Supporting Shop & Share allows us to open our doors in a way that truly matters by helping families and neighbors in need. We love to use our venue to bring community together and in today’s world it is nice to work together to truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

Ion Center for Violence Prevention