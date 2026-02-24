Kentucky Realtors reports more than $833 million in real estate volume during month of January

Kentucky Realtors, recently released housing market data for January 2026, showing that the total volume of real estate sold for the month was $833.43 million.

Complete Kentucky market details for January 2026 include:

• Total sales volume: $833.43M, down 2.4% year-over-year (YoY), down 38.6% month-over-month (MoM) • Total number of listings sold: 2,717, down 3.7% YoY, down 35.9% MoM • Median sales price: $264,500, up 1.7% YoY, down 2.0% MoM • Days on the market: 31, up 2 days YoY, up 6 days MoM • New listings: 4,926, up 12.9% YoY, up 32.2% MoM • Months of supply: 5.76

“Our housing market here in Kentucky is beginning to fall in line with the typical seasonal trends,” Kentucky Realtors President Ann Elizabeth Delahanty said. “Total sales volume has dipped down below $1 billion again, and the average number of days on the market has increased – both of which happened in January 2025. Last year was a record-breaking year, and I’m confident our real estate market will be just as strong or stronger in 2026.”

Reflecting seasonal trends, total sales volume in January fell to $833.43 million, down 38.6 percent month-over-month (MoM) from December 2025. Other metrics followed suit with total listings sold (2,717) down 35.9 percent MoM and average days on the market up six days to 31 days last month.

Kentucky Realtors reports 5.76 months of supply available across the state, up from 4.17 months in December 2025. Inventory is calculated monthly by taking a count of the number of active listings and pending sales across Kentucky on the last day of the month. Anywhere between four and six months of inventory is considered a steady market.

“Despite being in the middle of real estate’s slower season, now is still a great time to buy in Kentucky,” Kentucky Realtors CEO Josh Summers said. “With new listings up and median sales price down, Kentuckians across the Commonwealth should continue to engage in the market with confidence.”

In addition to keeping up with market trends, Kentucky Realtors encourages buyers to explore housing affordability factors using the Purchasing Power Calculator, a tool that puts the power in consumers’ hands and helps buyers learn how changes in income, down payment or interest rates could affect their ability to purchase a home.

The comprehensive tool shows buyers how many listings are available and pertinent trends – such as average bedrooms and square footage for their price range – in their desired area. For more information and to access the tool, visit kyrealtors.com/kentucky-housing-facts.

Data sourced and aggregated from participating Kentucky Realtors member board content as taken on February 15. Data is subject to revision.

Kentucky Realtors