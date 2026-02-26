Kentucky tops $50 billion in exports during 2025, marking record for products shipped globally

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced Kentucky again set a record for products shipped globally, with $50.6 billion in exports in 2025. The record number represents a 5.65% increase over 2024.

“The global demand for Kentucky-made products, made by hard-working Kentuckians right here in the Commonwealth, has never been higher,” said Beshear. “For the third consecutive year we have set a new state record for exports, and that wouldn’t be possible without great companies and our hard-working and talented workforce. The commonwealth’s commitment to developing partnerships all over the globe is critical for our long-term economic success. Now more than ever, the rest of the world is realizing that you just can’t beat a Kentucky-made product.”

According to data recently made available by the U.S. Census Bureau, Foreign Trade Division and WISERTrade, Canada once again led the way as Kentucky’s top export destination, with over $8.3 billion in products. The United Kingdom (nearly $5.4 billion), France (over $5.3 billion), China (more than $4.7 billion) and Mexico (nearly $4 billion) remain in the top five destinations for Kentucky-made products. Other top trade partners included Brazil, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherlands and Austria.

“To ensure this success continues, we need the Trump administration to follow through with the Supreme Court ruling and roll back the tariffs,” said Beshear. “These trade partnerships bring Kentucky-made products to the world, and it helps everyone involved to see that these exports continue to grow.”

Aerospace products and parts remained Kentucky’s top export in 2025. The industry shipped nearly $23 billion in products out of the United States, representing a nearly 22.2% increase over the previous year.

Industrial machinery, motor vehicles and pharmaceuticals/medicines remain among Kentucky’s leading exports. Industrial machinery saw $5.7 billion in products distributed while $4.6 billion worth of motor vehicles/parts and $3.6 billion worth of pharmaceuticals were shipped globally.

For more information on Kentucky exports, visit kyexports.com.

Governor’s Office