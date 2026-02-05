Letter to the Editor: Ludlow Mayor Sarah Thompson sets record straight on comment in Voices piece

To the Editor,

A recent opinion piece, stated that the City of Ludlow “failed to pay back” a Community Development Block Grant. That statement is incorrect.

The Riverside Marketplace CDBG project was fully completed, audited, and formally closed out by the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG) in 2013, with all grant conditions satisfied.

The only remaining issue involves legacy program income reporting tied to a revolving loan fund that continued after the project closed. The City is actively working with DLG to finalize that administrative reporting, and DLG has advised that this matter should be resolved by the end of the week, restoring the City’s eligibility for future CDBG funding.

This distinction matters, and I appreciate the opportunity to correct the record.

Sarah Thompson

Mayor, City of Ludlow