Marc Phelps, affable even in the cold, creates magnificent ice sculptures for his neighborhood and beyond

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Not every neighborhood is lucky enough to have its own resident public art enthusiast, but Crestview Hills is.

For some nearly 20 years, Marc Phelps has created beautiful ice sculptures on the lakes in the neighborhood tucked away across Dixie Highway from Crestview Hills Town Center.

Early on, neighbors wondered what was going on, to the extent that police were called, but these days, they are more likely to pitch in. The crew Phelps commanded this year includes family, friends, and neighbors — and plenty of onlookers before, during, and after.

Phelps, a 3D artist, came upon the idea of his ice sculptures during the coldest times of the year because if “you get lemons, you make lemonade.” So, Craftsman chain saw in hand, he cuts blocks of ice from the lake. And makes incredible, eye-catching sculptures.

These days, the neighbors take care of those braving the cold. One neighbor even brought Skyline coneys.

Phelps spent his early years as a sign painter, working on scaffolding and painting murals. Today he is co-owner of AlloyFX, a company located in Covington that provides creative 3-D videos to help its clients explain how their products work.

He earned acclaim also as the creator of CLIVE THE ALIEN who found a home hanging out of a downtown Covington parking garage looking down on Earthlings. He loves public art projects.

Phelps creativity drives his humor as well. In fact, he also recently prepared an Olympic ice sculpture for the Standard Club for Emily and Paul Wolff in Covington. He delivered another alien sculpture to Las Vegas. And next week, he’ll be doing ice sculptures for Kentucky Distillers in Lexington. Then, there’s the mysterious one that’s secretly stored away — awaiting a grand unveiling.

In short, Phelps, 61, isn’t slowing down. He promises (hang on, world) he is going to “ramp things up” in the next 10 years, just because he can.

On a succession of unbearably cold days in January, the Phelps crew chiseled away and left behind exquisite large ice sculptures on the lake across from 11 Winding Way in Crestview Hills. Lighted at night, they included a graceful swan and the lake’s very own “Nessie” (as in Loch Ness monster) who looks not at all threatening.

The swan and Nessie are less themselves already as the dreaded melting is underway — “these things happen,” says Phelps, ever affable — and ever ready for the next project.

The very idea of that makes winter something to look forward to.

Here are photos (provided) of Phelps at work on the Olympic sculpture and of Phelps and crew on last year’s sculpture project: