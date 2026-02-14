New Riff Distilling receives World’s Best Bourbon honors at World Whiskies Awards

Staff report

New Riff Distilling was named the World’s Best Bourbon at the 2026 World Whiskies Awards held in Louisville at The Brown Hotel this week.

New Riff CEO Hannah Lowen and Master Distiller Brian Sprance were on hand to accept the award for the distillery’s flagship Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, presented by Whisky Magazine and American Whiskey Magazine, both part of Paragraph Publishing.

The evening included honors for the Americas in a number of categories, plus World’s Best in categories exclusive to American whiskey, including bourbon and Tennessee whiskey.

World Whiskies Awards America and Icons of Whisky America brought together celebrated members of the American whiskeycommunity. Hosting the ceremony were Peggy Noe Stevens, honorary president of the WorldWhiskies Awards America, and Maggie Kimberl, chair of judges for the WorldWhiskies Awards America. They reflected on how World Whiskies Awards America aim to showcase the variety and excellence of the United States’ whiskey industry, and the people, places, and products at its heart.

This recognition for New Riff follows multiple awards in 2025, including Balboa Rye being ranked fourth in the world by Whisky Advocate and two double gold medals at the John Barleycorn Awards.



Fiercely independent and unabashedly innovative: New Riff Distilling starts with time-honored sour mash methods and bottled-in-bond standards, creating new riffs on old traditions since 2014. Located in Northern Kentucky — the gateway to bourbon country — the independently-owned distillery produces award-winning bourbon, rye, single malt whiskey and gin, now available nationwide. New Riff sources its water from an alluvial aquifer under the distillery, accessed via a 100’ deep private well and providing cold, clean and mineral-rich water perfect for whiskey making.



The Newport distillery includes the Riff Shop with customizable gifting options and locally sourced artisan goods; and The Aquifer Tasting Room, located on the third floor of the distillery, featuring signature cocktails, flights, and pours of New Riff’s entire portfolio of award-winning spirits including rare, limited-edition, and distillery-exclusive releases. Bourbon and rye are also available in single barrel selections, and the distillery boasts a popular private barrel selection program offering quarter, half and full barrel picks complete with personalized labels.

Among those named as Icons of Whisky America 2026 were Colorado’s Distillery291 as Brand Innovator of the Year, Angel’s Envy’s Owen Martin as Craft Distiller of the Year, and Deanna Horn of Bardstown Bourbon Co as Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year.