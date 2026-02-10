NKADD marks 10-year partnership with Joanie Bernard Foundation cat spay and neuter program

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District is celebrating a decade-long partnership with the Joanie Bernard Foundation and its Give Them Ten movement in support of its regional cat spay and neuter program, a collaborative effort that has successfully spayed and neutered more than 32,000 cats across Northern Kentucky since its inception.

JBF has provided substantial funding to address cat overpopulation and related health concerns in the eight-county region encompassing Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton counties. Through this sustained commitment, the program enables participating organizations to provide spay and neuter services, significantly reducing overpopulation and improving the health and welfare of felines throughout the region.

“We are so grateful to all the service providers and shelters who have participated in this program. Strategic and targeted spay/neuter programs funded by the Joanie Bernard Foundation have proven once again that public/private partnerships benefit both animals and people,” states Dr. Sara Pizano with Team Shelter USA, who has worked with the Joanie Bernard Foundation developing this grant program since its inception.

“The Joanie Bernard Foundation’s vision is a life filled with love and care for every cat,” noted Deborah Cribbs, chairperson of the Joanie Bernard Foundation. “Through our partnership with NKADD, we’ve been able to make a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of cats and the communities they call home.”

Tara Johnson-Noem, Executive Director of NKADD added, “The Northern Kentucky Area Development District is proud to partner with the Joanie Bernard Foundation to support the regional collaboration needed to support animal wellbeing as well as our local communities. We are grateful for this past decade of partnership and look forward to ongoing collaboration.”

The Regional Cat Spay/Neuter Program plays a crucial role in creating healthier communities by reducing the number of homeless and sick cats, preventing unwanted litters, and promoting responsible pet ownership throughout the region, especially in areas where access to health care may be limited.

For more information on the Regional Cat Spay and Neuter Program, please visit the NKADD’s website. Additional information can also be found on The Joanie Bernard Foundation website.

Northern Kentucky Area Development District