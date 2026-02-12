NKY Chamber Business Councils seek nominations for Business Achievement Awards

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Business Councils are pleased to announce the second annual Business Achievement Awards, recognizing outstanding member businesses in Erlanger, Florence, Fort Thomas, and Newport, for their achievements and contributions to their respective communities. The awards will be presented during the Business Council Celebration Dinner on Tuesday, May 19, at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming Event Center from 5:30 – 8:15 p.m. The event will feature a keynote address by Tori Murden McClure, explorer, author, and scholar.

The Business Achievement Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to improving their communities. Nominations will be accepted through March 13. To be eligible, businesses must be members of the Erlanger, Florence, Fort Thomas, or Newport Business Councils and meet the required criteria listed on the nomination form.

In addition to the awards program, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from McClure, who will share what she learned during her journey across the Atlantic (a story that leads her memoir, A Pearl in the Storm: How I Found MY Heart in the Middle of the Ocean), with the hopes of inspiring others.

“So many businesses that drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen the economy exist in the region and call Northern Kentucky home,” said Florence Mayor, Julie Metzger Aubuchon. “We want to be able to recognize these places that really make up our community. Alongside hearing from Tori Murden McClure, this will be a great evening celebrating some even greater businesses in our region.”

Each Business Council will recognize one Business Achievement Award recipient for a total of four honorees. Nominations will be reviewed by an impartial panel of judges, and honorees will be notified in late March.

NKY Chamber Business Councils were established in 2023 in partnership with the NKY Chamber to foster collaboration, economic growth, and advocacy for local businesses. They provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and addressing key business issues within their communities.

“Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community. They create jobs for our citizens, deliver essential products and services, and fuel the vibrancy that makes Northern Kentucky such a special place,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We encourage nominations for these outstanding businesses so we can recognize and celebrate their hard work, dedication, and impact. I look forward to honoring them – along with so many others making a difference in our region – this spring.”

The Business Council Celebration Dinner is open to the public. Pre-registration is required. The cost to attend is $75 for Chamber/Business Council members, $90 for future members, $65 for NKYP and $850 for a table of 10. To register or to submit a nomination, visit NKYChamber.com/Business-Councils.

