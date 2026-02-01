NKY filmmakers focus on 1968 as pivotal year to understand Baby Boomers through locals’ eyes

By Laura Kroeger

NKyTribune staff writer

Move over Ken Burns. There’s an emerging documentary producer in Northern Kentucky. Prolific author Rick Robinson is turning his hit book 1968: A Primer for Understanding Baby Boomers into a documentary that parallels the turmoil of that year with events many are experiencing now in the U.S.

“1968 is the best year for younger generations to truly understand Baby Boomers,” said Robinson. “It begs questions like ‘what did we learn from the year’s events? Where were you that year? Did it change the way you view America? What are the lasting effects from those 12 months?”

As executive producer, he hires the key filmmaking crew members and finds the funding to complete production so it debuts as a top-quality film.

Robinson tapped long-time Northern Kentucky producer Jason Dudas as the documentary’s director. Locals know Dudas as the consummate film maker of everything from high school sports films to the broadcasts of live city council meetings.

“We were kind of like YouTube before YouTube existed,” he jokes.

“We have filmed a 1968 trailer and we are a third of the way through shooting interviews with people who were featured in the book. Those filmed so far are known throughout Northern Kentucky: former judge Mickey Foellger, artist Tom Gaither, attorney Margo Grubbs, and retired Newport police officer Bob McCray. Eight more individuals are set to be filmed. All have stories and poignant insights.

“Our cinematographer is superior. A.J Satterfield is just about the best around. If we finish by June we can qualify for some film festivals,” Dudas excitedly reveals.

“I connected with Rick years ago when I was overseeing the filming of a high school swim meet. Rick volunteered to be the announcer. We got along so well that when Rick was signing my copy of his book Maximum Contribution, he said, ‘When they make this into a movie, you will be in the credits.’ When 1968 came along he knew early on there would be interest in turning it into a film. Rick has amazing timing and insight. I was ready for him.

“Rick doesn’t like to tread water. He is even keel, always friendly and jovial. He knows how to work with people who know what they are doing. He’s a great collaborator. Very easy to work with. If he says he’s going to do something, he does it.”

With a degree in audio production from Ohio University, Dudas has primarily worked in sports production. He is currently part of the FC Cincinnati game crew.

So with an executive producer and a director on board, a producer was needed. Enter Zachary Robinson, Rick’s son.

“I always wanted to work with Dad, but I was always involved with projects in the arts,” says Zach. “It’s very special working with my Dad. I read the book. Now, as I show up on set, the stars are finally aligned. I see how the year 1968 seems to be repeating itself in the current world scenario.”

The film focuses on four main themes: music, politics, social change and Vietnam.

Zach has an extensive career in the arts. Armed with a BA in theatre and a BFA in acting from NKU, he first went on tour with the Mad Cap Puppets. People still remember him as the guy in the squid costume.

“I’ve worked a while with the Know Theatre and headed the Cincinnati Fringe Festival. During COVID, I somehow managed to get the productions on line. I kept everyone working. I met my wife Alex at the Know Theatre. She is a fulltime writer so we have collaborated on many projects. We produced two recent plays: Ghost Stunters and Whispers from the Deep, a unique production with a series of 15 minute episodes. It’s all been gratifying, but time consuming. Now that I work in IT for Geico employees, I can still devote my free time to the arts, and now to assisting Dad.”

Zach relishes working alongside his father as the 1968 producer.

“It awakened me. I could get what’s in his head and realize what he wants me to get out of it. I think in a different way so I can have a productive conversation and get done what he needs, sometimes with a slightly different twist.”

All that was left was a narrator and a musical score.

“Ever since I shared the same stage with Clyde Gray at a Chamber event, I knew that if I ever needed a narrator, he would be the one,” Rick recalls. “I told him that night that he had the best set of pipes I had ever heard.”

Grey spent 24 years as a WCPO news anchor before retiring. His voice was as famous in television as Jim Scott was in radio. Now his smooth yet authoritative voice will move along each section of the documentary. Zach’s wife Alex is writing much of Gray’s script.

As for music, 1968 boasts an original score that reflects the music of that year. A stirring introduction was written by Phil Tatro. He was the front man in a band Rick was part of in his younger days. The drummer in the trailer had a national hit in the 60s called That Girl. Piano player Steve Mason is writing the entire score along with Tatro.

Once completed in approximately six months, where will 1968 land?

Rick is striving for the film to be shown on public television and at Indie film festivals, possibly leading to streaming services. His non-profit partner, All Aboard Books, connects students with authors and film makers as well as other students. He hopes that will create some word of mouth buzz, some foundations will take notice, and generous donors will assist with the remaining funds needed to complete the project.

Knowing the determination of lawyer, lobbyist, Washington insider, award-winning author and now filmmaker Rick Robinson, the possibilities for America to see this Northern Kentucky-based film are endless. It’s also a glorious father/son project that makes Rick proud and energized.

For more information on 1968 visit website, Facebook