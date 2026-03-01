Northern Kentucky wrestlers win four weight class titles at girls, boys state championship tournaments

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona senior Emma Moore closed out her high school wrestling career with a win in the 107-pound weight class final at the state championship tournament on Saturday at Alltech Arena in Georgetown.

Moore defeated Ryle eighth-grader Peyton Brinkman, 13-5, in their final match. It was the third straight state title for Moore, who won the 100 weight class the last two years.

The other Northern Kentucky girls who made it to the finals also won gold medals. Cooper freshman Aaliyah Svec defeated Payton Perry of North Hardin, 8-2, in the 138 weight class and Highlands junior Emma Hood edged Bralyn Maynard of Prestonsburg, 3-2, at 152.

In last year’s finals, Hood had a perfect 29-0 record before losing to Maynard on a pin in the final seconds. She became the first Highlands girls to win a state title on Saturday.

Svec completed her first season of high school wrestling as Cooper’s first state champion.

Northern Kentucky wrestlers had a 4-1 record in boys championship matches on Friday. The lone winner was Conner senior Clayton Badida with a 2-1 decision against Peyton Vowels of Meade County in the 126 final. Last year, Badida placed fifth at 120.

The second-place finishers in boys weight class finals included Parker Wilkens of Highlands (106), Aiden Brinkman of Ryle (120), Kayson White of Highlands (157) and Brayden Allender of Campbell County (285).

Lexington Lafayette girls and Union County boys won state team championships. Ryle placed fifth and Conner eighth in the boys team standings. No local teams were among the top 10 in the girls standings.

GIRLS STATE CHAMPIOINSHIP MATCHES

107 — Emma Moore (Walton-Verona) def. Peyton Brinkman (Ryle), 13-5

138 — Aaliyah Svec (Cooper) def. Payton Perry (North Hardin), 8-2

152 — Emma Hood (Highlands) def. Bralyn Maynard (Prestonsburg), 3-2

BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Jackson Taylor (Union County) def. Parker Wilkens (Highlands), 16-1

120 — Jackson Wells (Harrison County) def. Aiden Brinkman (Ryle) 16-0

126 — Clayton Badida (Conner) def. Peyton Vowels (Meade County), 2-1

157 — George Dennis (Harrison County) def. Kayson White (Highlands) 4-1

285 — Colton Lewis (Atherton) def. Brayden Allender (Campbell County), 5-0