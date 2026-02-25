Opinion – Legislation that creates barriers to voting should concern each and every American

By Jenn Jackson and Karen Brown

Special to NKyTribune

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, has been vigorously opposed by the League of Women Voters since its inception. While the Act can appear as a method to ensure non-citizens do not vote, the reality is that it will create barriers that are burdensome for voters and election officials.

Currently, nonresidents are afraid to leave their homes to work, shop, go to church or send their children to school. Do we really think they would enter a county clerk’s office and swear they are a citizen under penalty of perjury?

While there have been isolated cases of non-citizens attempting to register, no organization has presented evidence that any election has been affected by widespread voter fraud. The SAVE Act is a law looking for a crime.

Secretary of State Michael Adams has stated repeatedly that KY election laws make voting secure, safe, and convenient. In 2024, KY voters passed an amendment to the KY constitution addressing citizen voting. We all acknowledged that only US citizens should vote in national and state elections. We believe that KY has an electoral process that is trustworthy and convenient, making voting accessible to all Kentuckians.

Here is how the passage of the SAVE Act by the US Senate can impact voting in KY.

Registering to vote will no longer be available on-line. No more registering high school students or registration fairs on college campuses. No more registering new citizens upon completion of the naturalization process. First time voters or those who are moving to another county within KY will be required to present at their county clerks office and provide the following documents:

• Certified birth certificate – obtaining a copy of a birth certificate costs $10.00 • Passport – approximately 27.4% of KY residents have a passport. Cost may be as high as $165.00 • Official government – issued Photo ID – If the name on birth certificate does not match the name on a photo ID, a marriage certificate may be required • Marriage certificate – A marriage certificate is issued by a government agency when the marriage is officially recorded. It is not a marriage license. In KY, a copy of a marriage certificate costs $6.00. This document is recorded in the state where the marriage took place. • Certain government – issued photo IDs showing U.S. birthplace or citizenship – currently, Real ID’s and military ID’s do not show place of birth or any other citizenship designation.

While some voters can easily meet these documentation requirements, many cannot. Obtaining copies of documents from state agencies will burden those agencies and may delay timely delivery of documents to voters. Payment of fees to obtain copies of these documents amount to a poll tax. Do we really want to return to the dark days of Jim Crow and use money to disenfranchise voters?

Over the past 10 years, many Kentuckians have been hit by catastrophic natural disasters. Many have lost their homes, which may have contained personal documents, and now are residing in a different county. Do we want to add to their difficult lives by demanding they pay fees and drive to their new county clerk’s office, just to exercise their constitutional right to vote?

The League of Women Voters strongly opposes any legislation designed to make voting difficult for any voter. We believe states should administer elections, as stated in the US Constitution and do so in a secure, safe manner that allows all voters access to the polls. In our 24/7 world, mail-in ballots and early voting allow more voters to participate in our democracy without endangering election security.

What does it say to Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Y citizens when online registration is taken away? What about elderly voters who struggle to leave their homes and certainly cannot stand in a line at the polls? What message are we sending to our daughters and granddaughters when we burden them with actions that do not apply to men? Are they not incredibly busy raising their children, many of whom are working outside the home to financially support their families, caring for older parents, and volunteering at churches and schools? A document chase should not be added to their to-do list.

The League of Women Voters has been educating and informing voters for 106 years. We are descendants of the suffragists, and we are returning to our roots by mobilizing citizens across the country. We believe in the rule of law, due process for all persons, each branch of our government fulfilling its constitutional duties, and assuring access to the polls for every American citizen. Join us as we honor our past.

The League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky welcomes men and women who believe in our mission: empowering Vvters and defending democracy. Contact the league via email at nky@lwvky.org.

Jenn Jackson M.D., is president of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky. Karen Brown serves as the organization’s coordinator.