Opinion – William Woods: Money and death — terminally ill patients have a right to request end of life

State Representative Adrielle Camuel has filed a Bill in Frankfort that would allow terminally ill patients – with six or fewer months to live – the right to request a self-administered drug to end their life. Camuel’s Bill would require waiting periods, mental acuity reviews, and multiple physicians to approve the request.

Recently, Former Republican State Representative and current Executive Director of Kentucky Right to Life Addia Wuchner stated House Bill 408 uses “Compassion,” and “Creative Language” to “justify policies that intentionally cause death.” If signed into law, Wuchner said the Bill would blur the line between “compassionate medical care and ending human life.”

Many of us have been in the position of assisting a family member with end-of-life arrangements; funeral planning, estate planning, and even end-of-life care. It can be a challenging time for not only the caregiver, but the patient as well.

Wuchner herself spent decades as a nurse and knows that once a patient has been removed from Life Support, the law already allows the administration of drugs to make the transition less painful, effectively increasing the ability of the patient to die. Personally, upon removing our mother from Life Support in 2023, we were able to utilize this option, to provide comfort during her final moments. In other words, she received assistance in her death. HB 408 is simply a tool to allow a comfortable choice, earlier in the process.

Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Political Organizations like Right to Life benefit financially from forcing a patient to live in unimaginable pain. Families suffer, watching their loved ones hang on with assistance from medication, prolonged hospital stays, frequent ambulance trips, and additional medical expenses which can quickly reach thousands of dollars.

In 2014, my family endured this experience, with the passing of our grandmother, due to multiple Cancers. In a thirty-day period, total medical expenses eclipsed $94,000. Though we knew there was no viable option for remission, and though she knew what was coming – she suffered. It was a painful, inhumane way to leave the Earth.

House Bill 408 provides dignity to the terminally ill. It provides compassion, and it ensures the promise guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States, that as an American, you have the Right – the Freedom – to make your own choice.

Wuchner, and those who oppose allowing Kentuckians to pass with dignity, integrity, and freedom; claim no person should play God. If you can look a dying person in the eye and tell them they do not have the right to end their own suffering; you have a wickedness inside for which I cannot comprehend.

HB 408 does present a problem, however; to organizations that will lose revenue when they are unable to charge endless amounts of money to prolong the life of a terminally ill patient – increasing their suffering for financial gain.

Right to Life sounds like a good mission statement, especially when used to defend abortion bans. How beneficial it could be if that same sentiment applied to those already living.

William E. Woods is a former political candidate and an Honorable Kentucky Colonel. He lives in Boone County.