Prep Sports Report: CovCath looking for qualified coach to start boys volleyball program in 2026-27 school year

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic is the first high school in the Diocese of Covington that will add boys volleyball to its list of interscholastic sports and is now looking for a qualified coach to start the program.

When the Kentucky High School Athletic Association sponsored the first sanctioned playoffs for boys volleyball last spring, five Northern Kentucky teams were among the 59 listed in the final state rankings. CovCath plans to join them for the 2026-27 season.

“Like every sport we sponsor, we will hold this program to high standards,” said CovCath athletic director Tony Bacigalupo. “We have high expectations for volleyball, both in terms of competitiveness and in building young men of character through the experience.”

The alignment for the upcoming 2025 spring season has Boone County, Calvary Christian, Dayton, Ryle, Scott, Simon Kenton and Walton-Verona among the 11 boys volleyball teams in Region 6. Last year, Ryle lost in the first round of the inaugural state tournament and finished with a 22-5 record.

Football awards recognize CovCath coach, Ryle player

Two football awards drew attention to that sport during these late winter months when basketball season is in full gear.

Covington Catholic’s former head football coach Lynn Ray will be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in April. During his 30-year run, the Colonels won five state championships and compiled a 234-132 record. Ray was a three-sport athlete at Boone County High School and played football at Eastern Kentucky University.

Ryle senior Jacob Savage won the “That’s My Boy” Award as the top student-athlete in Northern Kentucky high school football last season. The Indiana University recruit rushed for 1,222 yards, scored 29 touchdowns and made 112 tackles in his senior season.

Savage is already attending college, but he plans to graduate with the Ryle senior class this spring. He was on campus when Indiana won the NCAA championship in January.

Two local teams have top coaches in girls basketball

Davey Johnson of Campbell County and Ted Arlinghaus of Holy Cross are among the Coach of the Year winners in girls basketball selected by members of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.

Johnson won the 10th Region award. Campbell County will enter next week’s region tournament with a 21-6 record after winning the 37th District title. The Camels were ranked No. 13 in the final statewide media poll.

Arlinghaus is the 9th Region winner. Holy Cross won the All “A” Classic state championship and finished the regular season with a 25-4 record. The Indians were ranked No. 12 in the final media poll.

Jake Thelen of Covington Catholic was named 9th Region Coach of the Year is boys basketball by the KABC. His team was ranked No. 2 in the statewide media poll after finishing the regular season with a 26-2 record.