Resplendence paves road to Kentucky Oaks with gate-to-wire win in Friday’s Cincinnati Trophy Stakes

Bonne Chance Farm’s Resplendence went gate-to-wire for an 11-1 upset victory in Friday night’s 44th running of the $174,800 Cincinnati Trophy Stakes on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming.

Ridden by Alberto Burgos and trained by Paulo Lobo, Resplendence covered one mile in 1:40.69.

Resplendence set a moderate early tempo, covering the opening quarter-mile in :25 while being tracked into the first turn by Emily’s Joy. She continued to lead the field up the backside after posting a composed half-mile in :50.82. In the stretch, Resplendence kept finding more and drew clear for a 2 ¾-length victory.

“She just keeps improving,” Lobo said. “I thought she was my best filly over the summer, but after her first couple of races I knew I had to back off on her. Once we got her over the all-weather, she really made an improvement.”

Lovely Grey finished second, five lengths clear of Resist in third. Rip Current was fourth, followed by Map of the Moon, Wonzee Weather, Belle of the Barn, Easter Promise, Coco Connect and Emily’s Joy. Favored Dame Laura was pulled up entering the first turn and vanned off the track.

Resplendence rewarded her backers by returning $25.42

Resplendence is a bay filly by Justify out of the Flower Alley mare Paradise Alley. She was bred in Kentucky by her owner. She now owns a record of 5-2-1-0 with earnings of $177,959.

The Cincinnati Trophy awards the top five finishers qualifying points on a 20-10-6-4-2 scale toward a spot in the starting gate in the $1.5 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (GI) on Friday, May 1, at Churchill Downs.

Live racing resumes Saturday night at Turfway Park featuring the $175,000 John Battaglia Memorial on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. First post is 5:55 p.m.

