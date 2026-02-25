Road to the KY Derby passes through NKY March 21 as annual Jeff Ruby Steaks returns to Turfway Park

Staff report

The Road to the Kentucky Derby runs through Turfway Park on March 21 as the $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks returns for an unforgettable day of racing, dining, live entertainment and VIP experiences.

As the premier horse racing and entertainment event of the Turfway Park Racing and Gaming season, the Jeff Ruby Steaks delivers competition on the track and an elevated experience throughout the venue, with an expected crowd of over 2,500 attendees.

A stop on the Road to the Kentucky Derby Championship Series, the Jeff Ruby Steaks awards qualifying points to the top five finishers on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale, offering Kentucky Derby contenders a vital path toward a spot in the starting gate for the first Saturday in May. Since 1980, the Jeff Ruby Steaks has produced 79 Kentucky Derby starters, including three winners: Rich Strike (2022), Animal Kingdom (2011) and Lil E. Tee (1992).

Last year’s Jeff Ruby Steaks delivered a memorable performance, with Final Gambit rallying down the stretch to capture the win at Turfway Park, reinforcing the race’s reputation as a proving ground for Derby contenders and setting the stage for another thrilling chapter this March.

Jeff Ruby Steaks day is a much-anticipated annual horse racing event, bringing together the best in sports, hospitality and entertainment, along with a signature steakhouse experience from Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.

“We look forward to the Jeff Ruby Steaks each year because it’s not only an opportunity to showcase the full Jeff Ruby Experience on one of the region’s biggest stages, but also a time-honored tradition for the Ruby family,” said chef Nick Ellison, culinary director of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. “Serving 1,400 guests is no small task, but it’s incredibly rewarding for our team. Events like this allow us to deliver the culinary creativity, precision and outstanding hospitality our guests expect from our restaurants, all within an unforgettable race day atmosphere.”

This year, the Jeff Ruby Steaks returns with a $777,000 purse, matching last year’s record-setting total. Set for Saturday, March 21, the marquee event of the Turfway Park season will feature a special first post at 12:45 p.m.

The 2026 ticket lineup includes:

VIP Experience:Turfway Park Event Center

• Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

• Tickets: $335 (first two rows), $285 (all other seats)

• Exclusive VIP seating

• Premium open bar, Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse curated buffet (2–6 p.m.), and a bourbon toast sponsored by Maker’s Mark

• Commemorative keepsakes including hats, programs, and a signature rocks glass

• Exclusive access to retail vendors, private restrooms, live DJ, and photobooth

• Special musical performance of “My Old Kentucky Home”

General Admission (GA): Trackside Apron

• Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

• Get your tickets early! $20 now, $30 after March 9

Trackside Tent Seating:

• $350 per table: includes GA entry for 8 guests, priority seating for track view and live entertainment

• Included in ticket: Live entertainment, commemorative programs, and exclusive giveaways for the first 500 guests

• Cash and card concessions

• Picnic tables and designated expanded tent on the racing apron

Additional entertainment:

• Bourbon & Brew: Watch NCAA basketball games and racing action on 12 flat screens and a 300” Big Screen TV

Tickets for the event are now available at www.turfway.com.