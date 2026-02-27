Ryle ends long losing streak against Cooper with stunning 69-30 victory in 33rd District girls basketball final

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle ended an 11-game losing streak against its biggest rival in a big way Thursday night when the Raiders rolled to a 69-30 win over Cooper in the 33rd District girls basketball championship game at Ryle.

The fact that Ryle has one senior, one junior and three freshmen in the starting lineup made the victory over the four-time defending 9th Region champions even more stunning. They held Cooper to its lowest point total since the 2021-22 season.

“I’m just so proud of them and understanding what needed to happen and not shy away from the challenge,” Ryle coach Katie Haitz said of her young team that has won 12 of its last 15 games. “The girls were very focused and I’m just so proud of the way they played together.”

Offensive execution was the deciding factor in the district final. In the first half, Ryle took a 37-13 lead by shooting 65.2 percent (15 of 23) from the field compared to Cooper’s 23.8 percent (5 of 21).

At the break, Ryle’s 6-foot-6 freshman center Jayden McClain had 15 points, including two 3-point goals. She finished with a game-high 22 points, 10 above her season average, hitting seven field goals and going 6-of-7 at the free throw line.

“Since I’m so much taller than them, I know that I’m either going to make a shot or get fouled,” McClain said. “It was definitely in our game plan for me to get to the line.”

All five of Ryle’s starters scored during a 20-2 run in the second quarter. On their first seven possessions of that period, they were 7 of 8 from the field with eight points from McClain and six from freshman guard Emerson Dowell.

Ryle’s only senior starter is guard Jaelyn Jones. She got 10 of her 14 points during the second half when her team continued to pull away. The Raiders ended up shooting 60.5 percent (23 of 38) from the field and outscored Cooper, 21-6, from behind the 3-point arc.

“Our seniors are very special to us and we just wanted to win district for them,” McClain said. “We hadn’t beat Cooper since our seniors were in the eighth grade.”

Cooper’s leading scorers was junior guard Haylee Noel with 12 points, eight below her season average. The Jaguars ended up shooting 22.2 percent (10 of 45) from the field with several shots blocked by McClain.

“This is their home court and they made some shots and we weren’t making shots,” said Cooper coach Christina Prohaska. “We didn’t take great shots and some of the threes that they made, that was a huge part of their run.”

Both teams advance to the 9th Region tournament that begins Sunday at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena. The draw to determine first-round pairings is set for 4 p.m. Friday.

The other six teams in the 9th Region girls bracket will be Notre Dame, Holy Cross, Dixie Heights, St. Henry, Highlands and Newport Central Catholic.

COOPER 11 2 10 7 — 30

RYLE 19 20 16 14 — 69

COOPER (20-8): McClain 7 6 22, Berkley 0 2 2, Aschermann 1 0 2, Cooper 2 3 8, Dowell 4 5 15, Jones 6 0 14, Hampton 2 0 4, Wilkinson 1 0 2. Totals: 23 16 69.

RYLE (20-9): Herlihy 0 1 1, Brissey 3 1 8, Noel 4 2 12, Knox 1 0 2, Allen 0 3 3. Totals: 10 8 30.

Three-pointers: C — Brissey, Noel. R — Dowell 2, Jones 2, McClain 2, Cooper.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Ryle — Jaelyn Jones (MVP), Jayden McClain, Emerson Dowell. Ryle — Haylee Noel, Brinkli Rankin. Conner — Rhys Everett. Boone County — Alana Glasheen.