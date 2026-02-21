Ryle senior wins gold medals in two events at boys swimming and diving state championship meet

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle senior Chase Knopf won gold medals in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events at the Kentucky boys swimming and diving state championship meet on Friday at the University of Kentucky.

The University of Louisville recruit’s winning times were 1:37.76 in the 200 freestyle and 4:24.97 in the 500 freestyle. The second-place finisher in the 500 was Beechwood senior Cono Presti in 4:30.28. Simon Kenton senior Isaiah Reinhart placed second in diving.

Knopf was also a member of the Ryle 200 freestyle relay team that placed third. Louisville St. Xavier won all three relay events and finished on top in the boys team standings with 489 points.

Ryle placed third with 175 points, followed by Highlands with 139.5. Covington Catholic was ninth with 87 points.

The girls swimming and diving state championships are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the diving finals at 1:30 p.m. and the swimming finals at 6:40 p.m.