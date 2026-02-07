Second annual Cincy Boat Expo starts today at Sharonville Convention Center — 70 boats on display

The second annual Cincy Boat Expo, the region’s premier boating event, returns to Sharonville Convention Center starting Saturday with more boats, more well-known brands and more ways for families to get out on the water.

Presented by local dealers Hern Marine, Sea Ray of Cincinnati and Taylor’s South Shore Marina, the event is designed for both seasoned boaters and those new to the lifestyle, offering a buyer-focused experience in an intimate setting with the opportunity to explore top national brands side by side and connect one-on-one with boating experts.

In addition to more than 70 boats on display, the event also features Sea Doo personal watercraft and a vendor display area showcasing a variety of marinas, boating services and other marine products.

The expo opens this weekend: Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

It will also be open 12-8 p.m. February 11-13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. February 14 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. February 15.

