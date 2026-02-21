Statewide conference to bring more than 200 youth development professionals to NKY February 23-24

Northern Kentucky will take center stage next week as educators, youth development professionals, and community leaders from across the Commonwealth gather in Florence for the 2026 Game On: Out-of-School Time All-Star Playbook conference dedicated to strengthening Out-of-School Time (OST) programs.

The two-day, in-person conference, hosted by Partners For Change, will take place from February 23–24, at the Hilton Cincinnati Airport in Florence, welcoming more than 200 attendees to Northern Kentucky. Participants will represent approximately 189 sites across Kentucky that receive 21st Century Community Learning Center grants, which support high-quality, before-school, after-school, and summer learning programs allocated and managed by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“Partners For Change is proud to host this statewide conference. We believe that Out-of-School Time programs are essential to the success of students, families, and communities,” said Stacie Strotman, CEO of Partners For Change.

“Every day, Out-of-School Time professionals show up to create safe, engaging spaces where young people can grow academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Strotman. “This conference is about honoring that work, strengthening connections across the state, and ensuring those on the front lines have the tools, strategies, and support they need to make an even greater impact.”

By hosting the 2026 Kentucky Statewide Out-of-School Time Conference, Northern Kentucky will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and shared learning among the professionals and volunteers who support youth every day.

Out-of-School Time Conference attendees include:

• 21st century community learning center directors

• Teachers and School dministrators

• Youth development professionals

• Parents, caregivers, and mentors

• Volunteers, program coordinators, and community partners

These individuals represent the backbone of Out-of-School Time programming across Kentucky and will bring their expertise, perspectives, and passion to the Northern Kentucky region.

Conference participants will have the opportunity to hear from inspiring keynote speakers and nationally recognized thought leaders in Out-of-School Time education, network with peers from across the Commonwealth, and return to their communities with practical playbooks and ready-to-use strategies to immediately strengthen local OST programs.

The conference will feature more than 50 speakers and presenters offering interactive sessions, facilitated dialogue, and hands-on learning opportunities. Featured speakers include Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman; Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, President and CEO of the National Center for Families Learning; Jason Lindsey, widely known as “Mr. Science”; representatives from the Afterschool Alliance; and additional state and national leaders in youth development. In addition to being presented by Partners For Change and Kentucky Department of Education, Game On is sponsored by Chuck Scheper and Julie Geisen Scheper, Onequest Health, HealthPoint, KCTCS and Duke Energy.

The 2026 Game On: Out-of-School Time All-Star Playbook, Partners for Change is helping to highlight Northern Kentucky’s growing role as a leader and convener for education and youth-focused initiatives across the Commonwealth.

Out-of-School Time Programming