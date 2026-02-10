The Carnegie partners with UC-CCM to kickoff season with Anything Goes Feb. 27-March 8

The Carnegie will launch its 2026 season with the sparkle, sophistication, and show-stopping energy of Cole Porter’s Broadway classic Anything Goes February 27 through March 8.

Produced in partnership with the University of Cincinnati College–Conservatory of Music (CCM), the production will feature performers from CCM’s nationally recognized musical theatre program.

Set sail for madcap mayhem in the tuneful, tap-dancing romp where high society and low morals collide. Aboard the S.S. American, con men are celebrated, evangelists become showbiz sensations, and romance runs delightfully amok. Featuring Cole Porter’s sparkling score—including “You’re the Top,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and the toe-tapping title number—this screwball spectacle proves that with a little charm (and a catchy tune), you can get away with anything.

Indya Lincicome, a senior at CCM, stars as evangelist-turned-nightclub singer Reno Sweeney. Lincicome recently appeared as Rizzo in The Carnegie’s Summer 2025 production of GREASE. Also returning to the Covington stage are Monique Churchill (Hope Harcourt), Josh Devine (Billy Crocker), Joey Baciocco (Lord Evelyn Oakleight), Dominic Carroll (Moonface Martin), and Jack Haroutunian, Arden Allmon, Grace Baker, Annika Jonker, Carter Minor, and Jameson Zoller in the ensemble.

Making their Carnegie debut are Zach “Zoo” Finkelstein, Benjamin Schultz, Abigayle Kate Gatton Stokes, Annie Dauk, Max Patrick, Andy Bakun, and Griffin Simmons. The productions swings and standbys include Matthew Williamson, Kage Cliburn, Naomi Thuren, Jack Bear Ryan, and JJ Korkin.

Joining the student cast are guest artists and real-life husband and wife Diane Lala (Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt) and Robert Pavlovich (Elisha J. Whitney). Lala, professor emerita of musical theatre at UC–CCM, returns to the stage after 36 years of teaching, directing, and choreographing. Pavlovich, a longtime UC–CCM acting and musical theatre faculty member, is a veteran stage and screen actor and currently serves as host of All Things Considered for WWNO New Orleans.

The production is directed and co-choreographed by CCM faculty member Eric Byrd. Byrd directed several of The Carnegie’s best-selling productions including Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rent, and Guys and Dolls. choreographer Jessica Harris and music director Julie Spangler, both CCM faculty members, return after collaborating on last season’s Seussical.

Flexible subscriptions and single tickets for the 2026 season are available now at thecarnegie.com or by calling the box office at 859-957-1940. Flexible subscription options allow audiences to choose the shows, dates, and seats that work best for them — with savings up to 15% on ticket prices.

