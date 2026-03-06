Aviation-themed mural debuts at CVG with support from GE Aerospace

Colorful new artwork now greets travelers at the Welcome Point level of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The Making Connections mural, designed by Northern Kentucky artist Maria Nacu and brought to life by 16 ArtWorks youth apprentices and the ArtWorks team, transforms a corridor near the Welcome Point escalators with colorful scenes inspired by aviation, teamwork, and the interplay of people and ideas.

The mural was commissioned by GE Aerospace and CVG.

“When you fly, there’s a strong chance you’re riding on a GE Aerospace engine, and we take that responsibility with great seriousness. This artwork honors the workforce whose dedication keeps millions of passengers safely in the air every day,” said Mike Kaufman, Head of Technology Operations, Industrial Transformation at GE Aerospace.

Spanning both sides of the hallway, the mural surrounds travelers with illustrations of luggage in motion, ground crews at work, soaring aircraft, and whimsical touches including winged suitcases and flying pigs.

The theme underscores the significant economic impact of air travel in our region and the many people who make it possible. CVG ranks as North America’s seventh largest cargo hub. With a robust and reliable supply chain and access to a skilled workforce, the region has become a magnet for aerospace suppliers, manufacturing three times more aerospace products and parts than the national average.

CVG Airport CEO Larry Krauter highlighted the significance of dedicating the mural in a transportation hub that serves as an economic driver for the region.

“CVG’s mission is to connect this region to the world, and this mural captures that purpose in a way that is both creative and authentic. It beautifully reflects the people and roles that make air travel possible every single day,” Krauter said.

More than 50 people attended the opening celebration, including many of the ArtWorks youth apprentices who spent their summer working on the mural’s panels, drawing the outlines and filling in color.

“Seeing it installed for the first time was exciting because we had only ever viewed it in sections, and now it feels real and huge,” said August Kendall, one of the apprentices.

ArtWorks CEO and Artistic Director Colleen Houston praised the young artists as well as ArtsWave, which helps fund the arts as well as make connections among people across the arts community. She thanked the thousands of people who donate to ArtsWave ongoing annual campaign.

“ArtWorks thrives because of the generosity and vision of our partners and supporters. This project is a testament to how the arts enrich our region and strengthen its civic pride,” Houston said.

CVG

