Kentucky achieves top five ranking in Site Selection Governor’s Cup rankings for sixth year

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has once again has secured its place in the top five for economic development projects per capita as Site Selection magazine posted its 2025 Governor’s Cup rankings. The commonwealth has held a top-five ranking during all six years of the Beshear administration.

“2025 was the second-best year on record for Kentucky’s surging economy, and the commonwealth’s recognition in this national ranking further highlights our unprecedented economic growth across the entire state,” said Beshear.

“We are laying the foundation for long-term success in our communities, and companies are recognizing the advantages and potential of locating and doing business right here in their New Kentucky Home. This is a well-deserved recognition for our state and all that we accomplished last year, but the work does not stop. We are excited to build off of this momentum in 2026 and continue working to secure a better future for all Kentuckians.”

Bowling Green, for the third year in a row, placed in the top three among metro areas by total projects with populations under 200,000, with 16 announcements in 2025. The community also placed sixth in the projects per capita category.

Additionally, thirteen Kentucky communities placed in the Top Micropolitans rankings by number of projects – the second most nationally – including Franklin, Glasgow, Richmond-Berea, Campbellsville, Frankfort, Corbin, Danville, Henderson, Madisonville, Mayfield, Mount Sterling, Somerset and the Union City, Tennessee area, which includes Fulton County, Kentucky. Glasgow’s ranking is the highest in the community’s history (tied for ninth).

Since 1988, Atlanta-based Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually to the U.S. state with the most new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the Conway Projects Database. The rankings are regarded by corporate real estate analysts as an industry scoreboard. The magazine’s circulation reaches 42,000 executives in corporate site selection decision-making roles.

Last year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky fifth nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2024 Governor’s Cup rankings. Site Selection also placed Kentucky second in the South Central region and in the top 10 nationally in its 2024 Prosperity Cup ranking, which recognizes state-level economic development agencies for their success in landing capital investment projects.

Governor’s Office