Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie says he will push for congressional vote on Iran war

Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky says he will work with a House Democrat to force a congressional vote on war with Iran while his Trump-endorsed primary challenger applauded the attack, calling it “deterrence.”

Other Kentucky Republicans lined up behind President Donald Trump’s decision to begin bombing Iran while the state’s lone Democrat in Congress called it “Trump’s illegal war.”

Massie, a seven-term incumbent, said on X that he will work with Rep. Ro Khanna of California, to seek a congressional vote on the war.

“I am opposed to this War. This is not ‘America First.’ When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran,” Massie posted on X Saturday morning. “The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.”

Massie and Khanna successfully sponsored a resolution that led to Congress ordering public release of federal government records of investigations into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump did not want the Epstein files released.

Massie also opposed Trump’s military strike on Iran last year, voted against the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and criticized Trump’s actions in Venezuela.

Republican Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL and Massie’s opponent in the May 19 primary, said on X that Trump’s strike on Iran “sends a clear message to the world: The United States will not sit back while a hostile regime continually threatens our Nation, our allies, and global stability as Iran has for decades as the leading state sponsor of terrorism been responsible for the death of U.S. citizens and servicemembers.

“As a career professional military officer, and as history has repeatedly proven, I can say this with certainty: Decisive action, clear objectives, and overwhelming strength save American lives and prevent larger wars, death, and destruction,” Gallrein said.

Trump endorsed Gallrein in October, posting on his Truth Social platform: “Unlike ‘lightweight’ Massie, a totally ineffective LOSER who has failed us so badly, CAPTAIN ED GALLREIN IS A WINNER WHO WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” Trump said. “Should he decide to challenge Massie, Captain Ed Gallrein has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, ED, RUN — MAGA!”

What Kentuckians said

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell:“The Islamic Republic of Iran made “death to America; death to Israel” a central pillar of its brutal rule. For decades, it wielded violence and repression at home and exported violence and terrorism abroad.

“Today, my prayers are with the brave U.S. and Israeli servicemembers carrying out Operation Epic Fury, and with the people of Iran who have long struggled for the right to determine their own future. A regime that relishes killing Arabs, Israelis, Americans, and its own people deserves no sympathy.”

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul quoted an 19th century U.S. president, John Quincy Adams.

“As yet another preemptive war is begun in the Middle East, John Quincy Adam’s words of wisdom still ring true:

‘Wherever the standard of freedom and Independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be.’

Like most Americans I have sympathy for the plight of the Iranian people and all subjected people around the globe, from North Korea to Tibet.

But as Adam’s (sic) wrote, America: ‘goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy.

She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.

She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.’

U.S. Rep Andy Barr, Republican U.S. Senate: “I’m fully behind President Trump and our great military as operations begin in Iran. President Trump gave Iran every chance to give up their nuclear ambitions, end their financing of terrorism, and stop the slaughter of innocent civilians.

“Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. This regime puts all Americans and our allies at risk. I applaud President Trump for this bold action that will give the people of Iran the best opportunity for change in generations. I pray for our military’s success and safety.

Daniel Cameron, Republican U.S. Senate candidate and former state attorney general : “Operation Epic Fury is about the safety and security of the American people. President Trump took the right actions to neutralize threats and hold the Iranian regime accountable. May God watch over and safeguard our brave men and women in uniform.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville:

“President Trump is starting yet another war in the Middle East without the approval of Congress or the American people, putting our troops – who are our neighbors, our family members, and our kids – in harm’s way and spending billions on regime change in another country, all while Americans can barely afford their expenses at home. Speaker Johnson must reconvene the House immediately so Congress can vote on the Iran War Powers Resolution. I will vote to protect our troops and stop Trump’s illegal war.”

