NKY Chamber special Government Forum to feature Gov. Andy Beshear March 24

Policy priorities, economic strategy, workforce initiatives and more will be discussed when the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosts Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for a special Government Forum on Tuesday, March 24.



Government Forum: Featuring Andy Beshear will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at the Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront (668 West Fifth Street, Covington).

Gov. Beshear will share insights into his administration’s agenda and how the Commonwealth is supporting business growth, talent attraction, infrastructure investment and long-term economic competitiveness. The event, produced in collaboration with the Business Councils of Erlanger, Florence, Fort Thomas and Newport, will offer attendees direct access to state leadership and deeper understanding of the issues impacting local employers.



“This is a unique opportunity for our members to hear Gov. Beshear directly address the issues most important to our region and its economy,” said Tami Wilson, NKY Chamber Vice President of Government Relations and Business Advocacy. “Our region’s long-term stability and growth depend on strong support from Frankfort, and we look forward to hearing more about the commonwealth’s investment in Northern Kentucky. We appreciate the Governor taking the time to share his administration’s priorities and focus for our region.”



Government Forum tickets are $50 for NKY Chamber members, $60 for future members, and $40 for Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) participants. Registration is free with an NKYP Event Pass. To register, visit www.nkychamber.com/Events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce