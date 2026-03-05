Opinion – Angela Anderson: It’s time for Kentuckians to play the part in prevention of child abuse

Kentucky’s identity has always been rooted in looking out for our neighbors. We check on one another after storms, bring meals when a family is struggling, and show up when our neighbors need us. As Kentuckians, we are raised in communities that invest in one another’s futures, and especially in the futures of our children.

So, preventing child abuse should follow the same tradition. Protection should begin with neighbors, teachers, coaches, and church members recognizing when a child or family may need help and knowing what to do next.

I chose a career dedicated to ensuring that the children of my community are protected and the Upstream Academy has allowed me to focus on Campbell County. But in my four years serving our community as a Brighton Center Coordinator. I’ve learned that this work cannot fall on one person, or even one organization. Changing the trajectory for children who are in unsafe circumstances takes an entire community standing shoulder to shoulder.

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) is on a mission to put our Kentucky communities in action and create a ripple effect across all 120 counties. Equipping everyday community members to become experts for prevention to strengthen families and safeguard children.

Last year, I had the privilege of joining advocates from across the region in the inaugural Upstream Academy cohort.

Funded by the Kentucky General Assembly, the Academy provides evidence-based training to help people recognize warning signs early and respond appropriately. I expected the training to be heavy and technical. Instead, I found it practical, welcoming, and empowering.

It did not require a special background. It did not require a professional title. It required only a willingness to care.

We learned concrete, usable skills like how to recognize concerning behavior, how to start a supportive conversation with a parent, how to connect families to resources, and how to strengthen the protective factors that keep children safe in the first place.

Most importantly, the training reframed prevention. You do not have to be an investigator or a social worker. You simply need to be prepared.

Since completing the training, I have used what I learned in conversations with parents, teachers, community partners, coworkers and neighbors throughout our community. Often people sense something feels wrong, but they hesitate because they do not know what to say. This training gives them the language, and the confidence, to act early.

And it is deeply rewarding work.

Through presentations, conversations, and community education, we are building a statewide network of people who not only recognize the signs of abuse but know how to stop it before it starts. That is the ripple effect. That is prevention in action. And that is the future Kentucky’s children deserve.

We have made meaningful progress, but we are far from finished. Advocates from many counties are still needed. Too often, children are overlooked simply because the adults around them lack the tools or confidence to intervene early.

I began Upstream Academy as a neighbor, a parent, and a community member who believed every child deserves to grow up safe and supported. What I left with was a deeper understanding: preventing child abuse is not only possible, but something ordinary Kentuckians can do.

Looking out for children is simply the next step in a tradition we already believe in, looking out for each other.

And anyone willing to learn can be part of that tradition.

Angela Anderson is a certified Upstream Academy trainer in Campbell County