Spring Forward: It’s Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday — expect adjustments

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, Americans will set their clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins, trading an hour of sleep for longer, lighter evenings.

The ritual, often summarized as “spring forward,” has been part of American life for more than a century. While many still question whether the time change truly saves energy or benefits public health, the practice endures across most of the country.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Daylight Saving Time is designed to make better use of natural light by shifting an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening during warmer months. Sunrise and sunset will occur about an hour later, extending daylight into the evening hours when many people are commuting home, exercising or spending time outdoors.

The Origins of Daylight Saving Time

Contrary to popular belief, Benjamin Franklin did not invent Daylight Saving Time. In a 1784 essay, Franklin suggested that firing cannons at sunrise might rouse “sluggards” from bed and reduce the need for candles at night, but he did not propose changing the clocks.

The modern concept is more often credited to William Willett, a British builder who in 1907 advocated for adjusting clocks to make better use of morning light. His proposal was initially ridiculed.

Daylight Saving Time took hold during World War I as nations sought to conserve fuel. Germany adopted the practice in 1915, followed by Britain in 1976. The United States implemented it in 1918 with passage of the Standard Time Act. The measure was controversial and repealed after the war, only to return during World War II.

The Modern Debate

The current daylight saving schedule was established under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which extended the observance beginning in 2007. Today, clocks move forward on the second Sunday in March and fall back on the first Sunday in November.

Not all states participate. Hawaii does not observe Daylight Saving Time, and most of Arizona remains on standard time year-round, with the exception of the Navajo Nation.

Debate over the practice continues.

Billie Jacobs, who has raised goats, hogs, cattle and guardian livestock for six years at Almosta Farm in Lawrenceburg, KY, said the clock change disrupts more than human schedules.

“It is a complete disruption to animals, humans and wildlife when we operate on an artificial clock rather than a natural one,” Jacobs said. “We as humans are aware of it. Our livestock and crops are not.”

Opposition from agricultural communities dates back to the early 20th century, when farmers argued that “clock time” conflicted with the rhythms of planting, harvesting and livestock care.

Energy savings, the original justification for the practice, remain debated. A 2008 report by the U.S. Department of Energy found that extended Daylight Saving Time produced minimal reductions in electricity use.

Health and safety can have negative effects due to DST. At the same time, supporters note that longer evening daylight can encourage outdoor activity and retail traffic.

What Comes Next

Efforts to make Daylight Saving Time permanent or to adopt year-round standard time surface regularly in state legislatures. Permanent daylight time would require action by Congress, while states may opt out of the practice and remain on standard time throughout the year.

For now, most Americans will continue adjusting their clocks twice a year.

Before heading to bed Saturday night, remember to set manual clocks ahead one hour. Smartphones and other internet-connected devices will update automatically at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Whether viewed as a nuisance or a seasonal benefit, the clock change remains a fixture of American life, marking the unofficial shift from winter toward longer, brighter days.