BCM’s June 18 Brown Bag Luncheon to feature Kentucky Derby Museum curator Jessica Whitehead

Behringer-Crawford Museum announced a special Brown Bag Luncheon featuring Jessica Whitehead, curator of collections at The Kentucky Derby Museum, on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 a.m. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear Whitehead speak about her book, The History of the Kentucky Derby in 75 Objects, purchase a copy, and have it signed by the author.

In The History of the Kentucky Derby in 75 Objects, Jessica K. Whitehead sets out to recover the accurate history of America’s longest continuously held sporting event. The book gives readers a personal tour of 75 objects from the Kentucky Derby Museum. Her selections place Black, Latin American, and female riders, owners, and trainers closer to the center of the Derby story.

“To understand the Kentucky Derby is to understand the contemporary American spirit,” Whitehead explains. Her book aims to balance well-known stories with those less widely shared, providing a fuller, more inclusive history of this iconic event.

Guests are also invited to visit “Race to Fame: Hometown Kentucky Derby Legends,” an exhibit featuring silks, saddles, helmets and other accouterments from Northern Kentucky’s own esteemed jockeys, horse owners, breeders and more that have played pivotal roles in the sport of horse racing.

All exhibits and activities are included with museum admission. Guests may bring their own lunches. Desserts will be provided.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park in Covington. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003 or email info@bcmuseum.org.

