Countdown to General Election ’24: Key updates from Campbell and Boone counties

By Nicole Erwin

NKyTribune reporter

Campbell and Boone counties, alongside Kenton County, have wrapped up their candidate filings in preparation for the upcoming November 5 General Election.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest developments:

Campbell County

The 1st District of the Campbell County School Board presents the only vacancy on the ballot for an unexpired term.

Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen reports that no candidates have filed yet, but write-in candidates have until October 25 at 4 p.m. to run for this position or the City Council.

Candidates also have until September 9, 2024, to withdraw their candidacy to avoid appearing on the ballot.

So far, Jerry Rex Peluso is the sole candidate to withdraw, having pulled out of the race for Newport commissioner.

Uncontested races and those with the exact number of positions allotted on the ballot will automatically advance after the election in all counties.

See the local candidate list for the Campbell County ballot here.

Boone County

The write-in deadline is also set for October 25 at 4 p.m.

Boone County Clerk Justin Crigler confirms that only three candidates have filed for the four positions designated for Conservation District Supervisors.

Withdrawals are allowed at any time, but if done after the certification of candidates on June 17, the withdrawn candidate’s name will still appear on the ballot. Crigler assures notices will be posted in each polling place to inform voters of any withdrawals, with votes cast for the withdrawn candidate not being counted.

Duane Froelicher has withdrawn his candidacy for Florence City Council and will not be listed on the November ballot.

According to Crigler, “If a vacancy occurs after the June deadline, the last day for independent, political organization, or political group candidates to file will be August 12.”



The voter registration deadline is October 7, 2024.

Crigler emphasized the importance of checking your polling location before Election Day to avoid any confusion.

The Kentucky State Board of Elections has listed all polling locations on its website.

Review the local candidate list for the Boone County ballot here.

Kenton County

See the NKyTribune’s previous story about the Kenton County ballot here.