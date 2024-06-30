First Newport Blast event on July 3 offers Rozzi fireworks, plenty of family fun

On July 3, Newport on the Levee, meetNKY, and BB Riverboats will present the first annual Newport Blast in conjunction with the City of Newport.

Experience the spirit of Americana with a family-friendly, carnival-themed extravaganza, fireworks and drone display, and hot dog eating contest at Newport’s debut Fourth of July event.

“Newport Blast will be the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day Weekend in Northern Kentucky,” said president and CEO of meetNKY, Julie Kirkpatrick. “Visitors from both sides of the river are invited to enjoy the many restaurants, shops, and unique places Northern Kentucky has to offer. Newport will be the premiere backdrop for an unforgettable weekend, and we are hopeful it will become everyone’s new Independence Day tradition.”

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be roaming stilt walkers dressed as Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty, live music by classic cover rock band DV8, juggling magicians, games, a star-and-stripes inflatable slide for children in addition to the fireworks and drone show by Rozzi fireworks, and the hot dog-eating contest.

While Newport Blast is free, BB Riverboats is offering three ticketed cruise options on July 3 to coincide with the event, so purchase your tickets while they are still available. The options:

• Lunch Cruise: Noon – 2 p.m.

• Sightseeing and History of the Area Cruise: 3 – 4:40 p.m.

• Newport Blast Fireworks Cruise (the boat will dock behind Newport Aquarium to view the fireworks): 8 – 11 p.m.



Tickets for the cruises can be purchased at bbriverboats.com.

The event will be hosted in a family-friendly, alcohol-free zone. However, food and beverages can be purchased at establishments at Newport on the Levee or on the BB Riverboats. The Purple People Bridge will be shut down from around 9:45 – 10:30 p.m. during the fireworks display.