Briefs: McConnell gets Kristol Award, Dietz – Emerging Leaders, Beechwood RR crossing

McConnell to receive AEI’s Irving Kristol Award

American Enterprise Institute (AEI) President Robert Doar announced that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will receive the Irving Kristol Award, the highest honor bestowed by AEI, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in Washington, DC.

“In the history of the United States Senate, there has been no more effective advocate for America, for freedom, for the proper role of the three branches of government and the correct relationship between the federal government and the states than Mitch McConnell,” said Robert Doar.

McConnell is the United States Senate Republican leader and the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history. He served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021. One of the most consequential Republican leaders in recent history, McConnell led a transformation of the federal judiciary—confirming three Supreme Court justices and 30 percent of circuit court judges nationwide while majority leader. He is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator and has been elected a record seven times.



“I am honored to receive the Irving Kristol Award,” said McConnell. “This recognition in the name of an intellectual titan is doubly gratifying because it comes from an institution where his example of profoundly influential work continues to thrive.”



AEI’s Irving Kristol Award is given annually to individuals who have made exceptional practical and intellectual contributions to improve government policy, social welfare, or political understanding. Established in 2002 in honor of AEI Senior Fellow Irving Kristol. Previous recipients include Gerald Ford, Arthur F. Burns, Henry Kissinger, Ronald Reagan, Antonin Scalia, Dick Cheney, Alan Greenspan, Paul Ryan, and Boris Johnson.



This event is by invitation only.

Rep. Dietz selected for Emerging Leaders Program

Representative Stephanie Dietz has been selected to participate in the Emerging Legislative Leaders Program. The program is a collaboration between the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Administration.





“I am honored to be selected to participate in this esteemed program,” said Dietz, “This is an exciting opportunity to better understand how I can serve my constituency and to interact with legislators from other states.”



The Program is specifically designed to bring the next generation of leaders together to broaden their perspectives and to better understand their responsibility to their constituency. Dietz has been selected one of the fifty best and brightest state legislators from Across America. For four days in July Dietz will meet with other state legislators for challenging discussion led by professors at the Darden School.



“I’m particularly pleased to see Representative Dietz recognized for her tremendous leadership and that she’ll have the opportunity to participate in the SLLF program,” House Speaker David Osborne said.

The Emerging Legislative Leaders Program is one of several yearly professional development initiatives sponsored by NCSL.

Beechwood Road Railroad Crossing

On Monday, July 8, Norfolk Southern will begin replacing rail at the Beechwood Road railroad crossing.

Traffic will not be able to cross the railroad tracks during this time.

The City of Fort Mitchell has been notified regarding this project, which is expected to last 2 – 4 days.