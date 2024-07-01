Keeneland Fall Meet stakes schedule soars to record $9.6 million in 17 days of racing

Keeneland has added a total of $550,000 to the purses of four 2024 Fall Meet stakes – led by $300,000 to double the value of the Bryan Station (G3), a race for 3-year-olds at 1 mile on the turf, to $600,000 – and will award a season record $9.6 million for 22 stakes during 17 days of racing from Oct. 4-26.

Also jumping in value are the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) Presented by Dixiana, increased $150,000 to $750,000, and two stakes that were upgraded this year: the Bank of America Valley View (G2), hiked $50,000 to $350,000, and the Perryville (G3), raised $50,000 to $300,000.

The Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund is contributing $1.35 million to Keeneland’s Fall Meet stakes purses, pending approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Presented by Dixiana on Saturday, Oct. 12 is an internationally recognized invitational for 3-year-old fillies racing 1 1/8 miles on the turf. The stakes first was run 40 years ago when Queen Elizabeth II visited Keeneland.

The Bryan Station is held closing day, Oct. 26.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Presented by Dixiana and the Bryan Station are receiving purse increases as part of Keeneland’s working relationship with Kentucky Downs, with the goal being to bolster the overall purse structure in Kentucky and specifically to strengthen the turf program for 3-year-olds,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “Keeneland and Kentucky Downs would like to help facilitate a pattern of races for 3-year-old fillies and 3-year-old colts on the turf in the U.S. by trying to coordinate and work with other tracks throughout the country.”

For the 2025 Spring Meet, Bell said the purses of both the Appalachian (G2) Presented by Japan Racing Association for sophomore fillies and the Transylvania (G3) for 3-year-old males, both on the turf, will be increased, adding, “We think these four races will provide a strong starting point in the spring and a nice conclusion to the season in the fall.

Keeneland is very appreciative of the support we receive from Kentucky Downs to help make this happen.”





The October racing season opens with Fall Stars Weekend, which offers $5.55 million in stakes purses and features eight stakes included in the “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In.” Winners will earn automatic starting positions and free entry into the 41st Breeders’ Cup World Championships on Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar.

Three Win and You’re In events will be run Friday, Oct. 4: the $600,000 Darley Alcibiades (G1) (NetJets Juvenile Fillies-G1), the $350,000 Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) (Sprint-G1) and the $350,000 Jessamine (G2) Presented by Keeneland Sales (Juvenile Fillies Turf-G1).

Win and You’re In races on Saturday, Oct. 5 are the $1 million Coolmore Turf Mile (FanDuel Mile-G1), the $600,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) (FanDuel Juvenile-G1) and the $350,000 Thoroughbred Club of America (G2) (PNC Bank Filly and Mare Sprint-G1).

Bringing the total number of stakes on the day’s card to five are the $750,000 First Lady (G1) Presented by UK HealthCare and the $350,000 Woodford (G2) Presented by FanDuel. Both races are expected to attract Breeders’ Cup hopefuls.

Sunday of Fall Stars Weekend has two Win and You’re In races: the $600,000 Juddmonte Spinster (G1) (Distaff-G1) and the $350,000 Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) (Prevagen Juvenile Turf-G1). The day’s third stakes is the $250,000 Indian Summer (L) Presented by Keeneland Select.

Stakes action returns Friday, Oct. 11 with the $300,000 Sycamore (G3). The next day showcases the aforementioned Queen Elizabeth II Presented by Dixiana.

The feature race on Sunday, Oct. 13 is the $350,000 Franklin (G2). Stakes continue with the $350,000 Lexus Raven Run (G2) and the $300,000 Perryville (G3) on Saturday, Oct. 19; the $300,000 Rood & Riddle Dowager (G3) on Sunday, Oct. 20; and the $350,000 Bank of America Valley View (G2) and the $200,000 Myrtlewood on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Bank of America Valley View is for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile on the turf, while the Perryville is for 3-year-olds at 7 furlongs on the dirt. Both races were upgraded for 2024 and received purse enhancements.

Closing day presents the $350,000 Hagyard Fayette (G2), the $600,000 Bryan Station (G3) and the $200,000 Bowman Mill.

