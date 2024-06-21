High temperatures to continue through weekend, air quality not good — be safe

Kentuckians can expect high temperatures through the weekend, with portions of the state predicted to reach 100-degree heat indexes, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect for Northern Kentucky and air quality is poor, especially for sensitive groups. There is a slight possibility of rain on Sunday.

High temperatures can be dangerous, particularly for children, people who are chronically ill or pregnant and older adults.



It’s not safe to leave pets or children in cars, as they can quickly overheat and even die. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 29 children died from heatstroke inside vehicles last year.



During extreme heat:

• Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic fluids.

• Stay out of the sun and in air conditioning when possible.

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

• Wear lightweight and loose clothes.

• Take rest breaks often.

• Check on loved ones and acquaintances.

• Don’t leave pets or children alone in cars.

• Call 911 if someone around you experiences heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include headaches, confusion, nausea, dizziness and loss of consciousness, among others. Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, weakness, heavy sweating and more. To combat symptoms, loosen clothing, sip water and move into a cooler area. If symptoms don’t improve, get medical help.



For information on cooling centers around Kentucky, call 211.

From National Weather Service: