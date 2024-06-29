Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions celebrates $6.5 million appropriation from legislature

Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions, a longstanding pillar in community mental health and youth welfare, has received a significant boost with a $6.5 million appropriation from the Kentucky State Legislature. This allocation marks a pivotal moment for Holly Hill as it embarks on a comprehensive transformation to expand and modernize its facilities, enhance programs, and strengthen organizational infrastructure.

The funding, part of the broader $13.5 million Holly Hill Comprehensive Transformation initiative, will support:

• Facilities Modernization: Upgrading and expanding infrastructure to create a more conducive and modern environment for therapeutic interventions.

• Program and Service Enhancement: Introducing cutting-edge treatment modalities and technology upgrades to improve service delivery and outcomes.

• Organizational Strengthening: Implementing agency-wide staff training initiatives to further empower the Holly Hill team in supporting vulnerable youth.

Kentucky State Senator Shelley Funke-Frommeyer and Representative Mike Clines presented the $6.5 million check at Holly Hill’s 62nd Annual Golf Classic, attended by 140 supporters and stakeholders. This funding underscores the state’s commitment to a key component of Holly Hill’s mission of providing critical support to girls who have experienced sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“The appropriation of $6.5 million by the Kentucky State Legislature is a testament to their belief in our vision and mission,” said James Sherry, CEO of Holly Hill. “These funds will enable us to modernize our facilities, expand our capacity to deliver care, and become a national leader in the transformative work we do with incredibly vulnerable youth.”

Senator Shelley Funke-Frommeyer added, “The perseverance of the Holly Hill team to create a healing environment for some of our most vulnerable youth inspires me to advocate with diligence.”

Representative Mike Clines of District 68 said, “I enjoyed helping Holly Hill’s CEO James Sherry and his leadership team in their efforts to secure funding to provide crucial services to our community. This funding emphatically states that the Commonwealth of Kentucky believes in the mission, vision and values of Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions.”

Scott Grothaus, Holly Hill board chair, expressed appreciation, saying, “We are incredibly appreciative of the support from the Kentucky legislature. This significant investment will not only strengthen Holly Hill’s ability to serve our community but also enhance our role as a leader in mental and behavioral health care.”

For over 140 years, Holly Hill has been dedicated to protecting and supporting vulnerable members of the community, offering a range of services, including outpatient behavioral health and residential treatment for girls. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Cincinnati, Holly Hill remains committed to becoming the region’s preferred collaborative community mental health organization.

For more information about Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions and their services, visit hollyhill-ky.org.

Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions