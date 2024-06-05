NKY Chamber to host its second annual Leadership Alumni Summer Series with Talent Magnet Institute

The NKY Chamber is preparing to host its second annual Leadership Alumni Summer Series, presented in partnership with Talent Magnet Institute. This lunchtime series focuses on topics related to leadership, empowerment through adaptation, navigating challenges and cultivating growth.

Now in its second year, the Leadership Alumni Summer Series aims to provide professional development opportunities for alumni of the NKY Chamber’s Leadership programs – Leadership Northern Kentucky, Encounter NKY and Regional Youth Leadership. Sessions will be hosted in June, July and August, and led by Talent Magnet Institute, expert faculty members, Dr. Laura Canter and Dr. Leighann Rechtin, both Leadership Northern Kentucky alums.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Leadership Alumni Summer Series,” said Dawn Denham, director of leadership at the NKY Chamber. “It is incredibly important for alumni of our programs to have ongoing access to programming that allows them to build upon their knowledge of leadership concepts and expand their skill sets, and this series fulfills that need.”

The 2024 Leadership Alumni Summer Series sessions will focus on the following topics:

Communication Mastery: Building Bridges, Bridging Gaps/June 25

Effective communication is crucial in building successful relationships and collaborations. This workshop aims to improve participants’ communication skills by teaching them active listening, empathetic dialogue, and constructive feedback. We will guide participants to navigate crucial conversations, resolve conflicts, and build trust through practical tools gained from experiential exercises and role-play scenarios. By mastering communication, teams can strengthen connections, collaborate better, and achieve collective success.

Transformational Leadership: Leading Change, Inspiring Growth/July 24

This workshop will help leaders navigate change with confidence and vision by exploring the psychology of change, understanding resistance, and driving motivation. It also teaches strategies for inspiring buy-in, fostering resilience, and championing innovation. By cultivating transformational leadership skills, individuals can ignite change, unlock potential, and shape a future of growth and success.

Rise Above: Navigating Burnout and Cultivating Resilience | August 30

This workshop will help individuals address burnout and build resilience. Through discussions and exercises, participants will explore the causes of burnout, learn practical strategies for prevention and mitigation, and cultivate resilience to bounce back from setbacks and challenges. The program provides tools, insights, and support to prioritize well-being and foster resilience in oneself and teams.

“For any team to be effective, it is utterly important to have effective leaders who are equipped and inspired to lead,” said Mike Sipple, Jr., CEO and co-founder of Talent Magnet Institute. “I am honored and excited to bring this program back for another year and help continue to lift up local leaders with programming tailored to encouraging their growth and passion for leadership”.

The Leadership Alumni Summer Series is highly interactive and incorporates experiential learning and reinforcing concepts. Participants will leave with clear calls to action and tools to help keep them accountable well after the session is over.

Leadership Alumni Summer Series sessions will run 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., include lunch and will take place in the St. Elizabeth boardroom at the Northern Kentucky Chamber offices, located at 300 Buttermilk Pike Suite 330 in Ft. Mitchell.

NKY Chamber Leadership program alums can register for the June 25 session at www.nkychamber.com/events.