NKY’s Chris McDaniel among four Kentucky Senators honored with Legislative Mover Award

Kentucky Sens. Brandon Storm, Chris McDaniel, Amanda Mays Bledsoe, and Jimmy Higdon were honored on Thursday by the Kentuckians for Better Transportation organization with the ‘Legislative Mover Award.’ They were chosen for their respective roles in securing critical investments for Kentucky’s infrastructure in the two-year road plan, House Bill 266, and transformative one-time investment legislation, House Bill 1.

These leaders spearheaded the Kentucky General Assembly’s efforts, prioritizing $450 million from the budget reserve trust fund to bolster the biennial road plan. These funds are allocated to enhance road safety, improve connectivity, and support significant infrastructure projects across the state.

Key infrastructure investments include:

• Statewide: House Bill 266 outlined approximately 1,700 road projects totaling $4.9 billion. These projects addressed long-standing infrastructure needs, enhanced transportation safety, and supported economic growth. • Airports: $35 million was directed to capital improvements at Kentucky commercial airports, with allocations including $5 million for Bluegrass Airport, $5 million for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, $20 million for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, $2.5 million for Barkley Regional Airport, and $2.5 million for Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. • Rail Infrastructure: $15 million was earmarked for the Short Line Infrastructure Preservation Pilot Project. This initiative, coordinated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, aimed to preserve and enhance rail lines and corridors, retain existing rail-served industries, and attract new ones. The pilot project will leverage state matching dollars with participating railroads for federal grant applications and infrastructure improvements. • Industrial Access and Safety: $15 million was allocated to the Industrial Access and Safety Improvement Pilot Project. This project, reviewed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in conjunction with the Cabinet for Economic Development, sought to enhance industrial access and safety, thereby supporting economic growth. • Riverports: $7.5 million was allocated for each existing public riverport, which will receive $750,000 to support deferred maintenance, rehabilitation, and expansion. $3.5 million was provided to the Paducah-McCracken Riverport Authority to support the Riverport West project, which will enhance the region’s logistical capabilities and boost economic development.

McDaniel, the Senate Budget Chair, highlighted how these investments were made possible.

“When I first arrived in the Senate, our state’s budget reserve trust fund was depleted. Over the last decade, through the conservative policies and disciplined fiscal management we remain committed to, we were able to make transformational investments,” he said. “I’m incredibly proud of the collective effort to get here, but I’m happier with the message we are sending to Kentucky taxpayers, which is your lawmakers recognize public dollars do not exist without individual taxpayers. The tax and spend policies once embraced in Frankfort are no more and we are putting you first.”

Bledsoe, the Senate Budget Vice Chair, emphasized the importance of transformative funding boosting the state road plan, particularly prioritizing high-growth locations like Lexington and Fayette County.

“With economic growth comes a demand for safe and reliable roads, bridges, and highways,” she said. “As communities prosper, the flow of commerce and people increases the demands on our infrastructure. I’m pleased we were able to leverage our robust budget reserve trust fund to help meet the needs that come with economic growth.”

Higdon, Senate Transportation Committee Chair, Storm, Senate Transportation Committee Vice Chair, and Sen. Jimmy Higdon, Senate Transportation Committee Chair, reiterated their commitment to ongoing infrastructure improvements across the state.

“I want to thank our counterparts in the House who always initiate budget bills and who have remained great to work with,” Higdon said. “Chair Petrie, Chair Upchurch, and others were a big part in the final product in transportation bills, and they’re legislative movers in their own right.”

“Celebrating investments such as these is what it’s all about,” Storm added. “I’m grateful to serve as Vice Chair and to play a part in all of this. I want to thank my constituents for allowing me to serve. Like my colleagues, I’m excited to see the positive impact of these dollars in my region.”

The Senate’s proactive approach ensures that Kentucky’s roadways will continue to support safety improvements and efficient travel and foster economic opportunities for all Kentuckians.

