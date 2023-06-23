Aviatra Accelerators’ Jill Morenz empowers women entrepreneurs with education, connections, funding

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Jill Morenz says “It’s hard to break through the noise.”

The CEO of Covington-based non-profit Aviatra Accelerators has the task to break through that noise for women entrepreneurs.

Aviatra empowers women, is the message Morenz preached this week to the Covington Rotary Club.

“We empower women entrepreneurs through education, connections and resources,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “We help women start and grow their businesses with three essential types of connections they need to be successful.”

They are:

• Connections to experts

• Connections to funding sources

• Connections to other women entrepreneurs.

“At Aviatra,” she said, “We believe that the strength of your network determines the strength of your business.”

And Morenz should know – first hand.

The Wisconsin native – and University of Illinois graduate earned her degree – in all things – Interior Design. As an entrepreneur, Morenz has created two businesses: an interior design firm that she owned and operated for over 15 years and Sharp Blue Pencil, a marketing communications and coaching services consultancy.

Her background also included her role in a non-profit – the Catalytic Fund – where her responsibilities included fundraising, communications, programming and event management. She served in a dual role as Director of the NKY Public Arts Network where she was responsible for shifting the entity to a paid membership organization model. She also developed and hosted Beyond the Curb; River City Living, a community vibrancy project and was instrumental in the creation of the NKY Bourbon Barrel Walk, a celebration of bourbon and local art.

In October, 2022, she was named CEO of Aviatra Accelerators.

“It’s the challenge I certainly wanted,” she said, “As I was well aware of Aviatra. It’s proved to be a great fit, as I’ve been in business for some 15-plus years.”

She says Aviatra helps women validate a business idea, set-up one’s business properly and make smart decisions that will enable it grow.

“One of our biggest challenges,” she admits, “Is finding women who need us; yet we have an excellent reach in Northern Kentucky.”

Morenz claims there’s a density of women-owned businesses in Northern Kentucky. “There are more than 40 women-owned businesses in our area,” she said, “And this isn’t seen elsewhere.”

Yet, she admits women in business face problems.

“Of course, there’s the funding problems every business – men or women – face,” she said. “Then, the problem of growing a business; and, of course asking for help in growing one’s business.”

According to Morenz, in 2021 of all the small businesses owned by women only five percent of those businesses were awarded loans nationwide.

Yet women own almost 30 percent of small businesses in America.

Why?

“Women just don’t have the training or know-how to treat businesses worthy of investment,” Morenz said. “Banks will always ask, ‘How will your business grow’?

“We help women build businesses – and make them successful.”

Proof – Morenz said at least one Aviatra alum has created a $1M business after going through the program.

The potential is there, Morenz promises. “Women have the motivation and creativity; they just need to be more business-like.”

Aviatra offers free one-on-one business counseling, Morenz said.

“We believe that the strength of your network determines the strength of your business,” she said.

As for her long-term goals, “To grow our reach in both Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati and Dayton.”

Almost forgot to mention the men – Aviatra has men on their board and provide male advice for some of their educational programs.

Every successful business, she reminds, solves a problem.