Tips on how to get your child ready for summer camp; start with good packing

By Sherri Farley

Campbell County Extension



Camp is an exciting opportunity for 4-Hers, but a group living environment with high independence can also be stressful. To ensure your child maximizes their potential for success at camp, we suggest preparing for the experience weeks in advance. These nine exercises will prepare your child manage their belongings, navigate the campgrounds and prepare physically, mentally and emotionally for the experience.

1. Pack with your child and practice packing their suitcase a few days before camp. Keep their belongings in their luggage/trunk. Packing clothes in zippered plastic bags with day labels can help your child stay organized at camp. They can then repack the dirty clothes in the empty bag.

2. Practice packing your child’s backpack. During camp, counselors help campers pack and review the schedule. Your child should bring a towel, a zippered plastic bag for a wet swimsuit, sunscreen, water bottle, hat and sunglasses. Counselors advise campers to double-check their belongings before leaving an area.

3. Help your child pack their toiletries. A small backpack for dry items and a caddy or waterproof bag for wet items is best. Before camp, have your child use their caddy for bathing, brushing their teeth, getting ready for the day and going to bed.

4. Camp shower lines can be long. Help your child track shower time. Practice five-minute showers before camp. Assure modest children they can always shower in their swimsuit.

5. Campers must “pitch in” to keep the camp clean. To get into the routine, help your child sweep, make their bed, wipe the kitchen table after meals and make their bed.

6) Camp can be busy. Help your child track time and monitor their surroundings. While exploring the campgrounds on the first day, note landmarks. To familiarize your child with the camp layout, look up your campground map on the 4-H website. In the weeks before camp, take family walks to prepare your child for hiking.

7. There is a lot of walking at camp. Teach your camper to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Divide your child’s body weight by two to determine how many daily ounces of water they should drink. Find their camp water bottle and practice tracking their water intake in the weeks leading up to camp.

8. No one likes moldy clothes. Teach your child to use a clothesline and space items out to dry before packing them back in the zippered plastic bag.

9. Some campers find group living stressful. Discuss ways your child can find quiet time in a busy environment and how to recognize when they need a break. Your camper can ask their counselor for quiet time. Talk about managing emotions with your child. Give them a scenario and discuss what they should do if they encounter problems.

Work through these exercises with your child throughout the weeks leading up to camp. Remind your camper that it’s normal to feel overwhelmed in a new environment and that it is okay to ask for help. Our staff and volunteers want every child to thrive at camp and we are committed to supporting your camper.

For more information about 4-H camp, visit the website at https://4-h.ca.uky.edu/camp or contact the Cooperative Extension Service office in your county.

Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.

Sherri Farley is the Campbell County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development.