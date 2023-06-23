City of Bellevue gets $3.7m from RAISE federal grant program to fund final section of Riverfront Commons

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation will distribute $3,774,940 for a project in Bellevue. This award – from the RAISE federal grant program – is funded by the 2023 government funding bill and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The RAISE grant program supports road, rail, transit, and port projects with significant local and regional impact on their communities. Senator McConnell sent letters of support to the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary on behalf of three Kentucky projects.

“When the city of Bellevue asked for my help, I was proud to lend my hand and advocate for their infrastructure needs in Washington,” said Senator McConnell. “The health of Kentucky’s economy is closely tied to the strength of our bridges, dams, roads, and railways.”

The City of Bellevue’s RAISE grant will fund the planning and design work necessary to complete the final section of Riverfront Commons, a twenty-mile multi-use path along the banks of the Ohio River. The project will improve pedestrian access and connectivity for Northern Kentucky’s river cities.

“This federal funding is very welcome and exciting news to the City of Bellevue. We are thankful for the support of Senator McConnell in securing this grant and advocating for our transportation needs in Washington.

“Thanks to this grant, Bellevue and our partnering cities can move forward with Riverfront Commons, a twenty-mile multi-use path from Devou Park to Pendery Park along the south bank of the Ohio River,” said President and CEO of Southbank Partners, Will Weber.

Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell