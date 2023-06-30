Bakery Express MidWest announces plans for $10 million Boone County manufacturing facility

Bakery Express MidWest announced plans to open a $10 million facility in Boone County that will create over 175 full-time jobs.

The commercial bakery manufacturing company will open a 35,000-square-foot facility in Northern Kentucky that will service Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee with production of fresh baked goods. The construction is expected to begin in late 2023 with completion by December 2024.

“I’m delighted to announce that our team will be expanding our fresh bakery operations to a new location in Boone County, Kentucky,” said Bakery Express MidWest President Charles L. Burman. “I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks and appreciation for the support of both Boone County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for including Bakery Express in the Kentucky Business Investment program. Bakery Express is a 73-year-old group that currently operates bakeries in Maryland, Florida and Texas. The expansion into Kentucky will allow us to provide fresh bakery products to retail outlets throughout the Midwest.”

Founded in 1970, in Halethorpe, Maryland, Bakery Express Mid Atlantic Inc. was the first of many companies to be founded by Charles Burman. Bakery Express of Central Florida, Bakery Express of Central Texas, Bakery Express of Southern California and now Bakery Express MidWest have all been formed to provide fresh bakery products to over 4,000 retail outlets across the United States.

Bakery Express companies currently employ 620 people, and the company’s fresh daily product line consists of a wide variety of items including donuts, muffins, cookies, brownies, croissants, bagels, pastries, cupcakes and other specialty items.

This project adds to Kentucky’s growing food and beverage sector, which administration-to-date has seen over 170 private-sector new-location and expansion projects that are expected to create more than 5,800 full-time jobs with nearly $4.8 billion in new investments. The Boone County location also adds to the commonwealth’s thriving manufacturing industry, which includes more than 5,000 facilities and employs over 250,000 people statewide.

“Kentucky’s economy continues to gain momentum, and our state’s food and beverage sector is a crucial part of that growth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This new location in Boone County from Bakery Express MidWest will not only allow the company to take its business to the next level, but will also create quality job opportunities in the Northern Kentucky area.”

For more information on Bakery Express, visit BakeryExpressMsDesserts.com.

Governor’s Office