CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting is member of Living Donor Circle, urges support of transplant patients

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting, headquartered in Covington, is a member of the American Society of Transplantation’s (AST) Living Donor Circle of Excellence program.

More than 100,000 patients currently await a life-saving kidney or liver transplant with 20% of transplants originating from living donors. The typical donor recovery period spans four to six weeks, causing individual donors to rely on vacation time or endure unpaid absences from work.

This financial burden proves to be a challenging barrier for many potential living organ donors. The American Society of Transplantation’s Living Donor Circle of Excellence (“The Circle”) is a corporate recognition program, launched in 2020, honoring companies dedicated to helping eliminate financial barriers to living donation. Members of the circle include employers who have implemented a policy for paid leave, showcasing their endorsement of the distinctive and crucial contribution living organ donation makes to our society.

CTI is a Living Donor Circle of Excellence member, an important mission aligned with its longstanding commitment and extensive expertise in transplant research.

The program was spearheaded by CTI’s very own Medical Director, Dr. Robert Gaston, during his tenure as AST’s President. CTI continues to be a leader in transplant research, having contributed to nearly all transplant-related therapies on the market.

“CTI’s commitment to transplant research is further reinforced through membership in AST’s Living Donor Circle of Excellence, providing necessary assistance for our employees choosing to consider living organ donation. We are thrilled to back the AST mission, support our employees, and align with a network of organizations advocating for living donation. CTI is pleased to offer this benefit to our employees,” said CTI Chairman and CEO, Tim Schroeder.

CTI joined The Circle in 2022, committing to provide all CTI full-time employees up to 25 paid workdays each calendar year to serve as a Living Organ Donor of a kidney, partial lung, liver, or other organ, and up to five paid workdays to serve as a bone marrow donor.

Earlier this month, CTI co-chair and President, Lynn Fallon, along with several experts representing CTI, attended the AST annual American Transplant Conference (ATC) in San Diego, CA, where an in-person Circle of Excellence reception took place to recognize members, thank partners, and celebrate living donors.

The Circle encourages other employers to follow CTI’s lead and help those in need of life-saving organ transplants.

CTI is also proud to partner with AST for the third consecutive year and sponsor the Future of Transplantation meeting.

You can learn more about AST’s Living Donor Circle of Excellence, and becoming a living donor, here.

Companies interested in joining the Living Donor Circle of Excellence and developing their own specialized employee benefits package are welcome to reach out to CTI’s HR team via CTI’s Contact Us page.