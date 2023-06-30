NKY Senators McDaniel and Schickel recognized as Kentucky League of Cities ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’

Senator Chris McDaniel of Ryland Heights, and Senator John Schickel of Union have been named Friends of Kentucky Cities by the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC). They are among 20 lawmakers recognized with the award.

KLC annually recognizes legislators who advocate for issues and secure the passage of legislation important to cities.

McDaniel was instrumental in helping to pass many of the organization’s initiatives, including being the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 112, to streamline auditing procedures in counties with consolidated tax filing.

“Receiving the Friend of Cities award is a great honor, and I’m grateful for KLC’s partnership in crafting sound public policies that help our cities prosper,” McDaniel said. “As the senator for northern Kenton County, I consider the advocacy of KLC incredibly important. I look forward to working with them in the 2023 Legislative Session.”

As Senate Budget chair, McDaniel oversees many critical pieces of legislation, ranging from tax policy to the biennial state budget, pass through the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. While his committee leadership has a mutual statewide mission, he maintains a keen eye for the needs of his district, such as the Life Sciences Center, historic preservation, and the Brent Spence Bridge.

Schickel played an essential role in helping to pass many of the organization’s initiatives.

He co-sponsored Senate Bill 101, a KLC initiative that extends contracts, subject to reimbursement for training costs, to five years for law enforcement officers employed by cities and counties. Schickel also co-sponsored Senate Bill 28, a bill supported by KLC, which helps Kentucky’s small farm wineries thrive and boosts the commonwealth’s rich spirits industry by allowing small farm wineries—including the over a dozen in northern Kentucky and four in Boone County—to sell and deliver up to 12,000 gallons of wine to a retailer annually.

“Receiving this recognition is an honor, and I appreciate KLC’s work to create good policies allowing our cities to grow,” Schickel said. “I enjoy working with the organization and Mayor Larry Solomon of Union and Mayor Julie Metzger Abuchon of Florence on issues impacting the cities and Boone County. I love cities. It is the government closest to the people.”

As Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair, Schickel oversees many critical pieces of legislation impacting small businesses, which are the backbone of a city’s economy. He has long maintained a watchful eye on behalf of northern Kentucky’s small businesses

