Campbell Co. Library’s Danielle Heiert one of 11 KY library employees to receive KDLA scholarships

Eleven public library staff have been awarded the Library Science Tuition Scholarship for the fall 2023 semester. The scholarships were awarded in partnership with the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians and the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives.

Kentucky law requires public libraries be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians. To help ensure public libraries meet statutory requirements, the board offers these scholarships to assist public library staff in completing college-level library science courses.

“The Kentuckians who work in our libraries serve their communities, empower our people and instill the importance of reading and learning in our kids,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These libraries are a resource to our families, including my own, and I am proud to see the staff rewarded with scholarships so they can continue this important work.”

The scholarships award $750 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $350 per semester for students enrolled in a two-year program. Scholarship funds are awarded for the spring and fall semesters and may be utilized for undergraduate or graduate courses.

“These scholarships provide local libraries with needed funding to support their staff’s professional development,” said Libraries and Archives Commissioner Denise Lyons. “We have seen the direct, positive impact that knowledgeable, qualified library staff bring to a community and we’re happy to be a part of this commitment to learning.”

The Library Science Tuition Scholarship has been awarded to the following recipients for the fall 2023 semester:

• Kimberly Baldwin, Rockcastle County Public Library

• Keri Burton, Taylor County Public Library

• Leila Coppala, Pulaski County Public Library

• Elizabeth Daniels, Lexington Public Library

• Mariah Hagan, Allen County Public Library

• Danielle Heiert, Campbell County Public Library

• Candice Melton, Clinton County Public Library

• Kelsey Rolley, Muhlenberg County Public Library

• Laurel Tabaka, Hardin County Public Library

• Brian Whitehouse, Louisville Free Public Library

• T. Michelle Yates, Casey County Public Library

The Department for Libraries and Archives provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained, and made accessible.

For more information on resources, programs and services, visit www.kdla.ky.gov.

Education and Labor Cabinet