Four NKY principals among 45 from across state to graduate Kentucky Chamber Leadership Institute

In June, 45 principals from across the Commonwealth graduated from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals program, a year-long executive-level leadership training course that is usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs.

The Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals offers public and private school principals in Kentucky an opportunity to receive powerful individual leadership training, provided by the Truist Leadership Institute, that is customized to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators.

Throughout eleven years of the program, the Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals has invested over $3.6 million to train over 500 elementary, middle, and high school principals, impacting over 105 counties and 274,000 students in Kentucky.

In closing of the Leadership Institute graduation, elected class speaker Tiffany Hicks from Bellevue Middle/High School in Campbell County said, “As we stand here on the cusp of the next chapter in our professional lives, let us reflect upon the incredible journey we have undertaken together. We have worked through our blind spots and grown throughout the entire process. However, it is through these times and discussions together that we have discovered our true potential, resilience, and determination. This will allow us all to be better leaders for our teachers, faculties, and students all across Kentucky.”

Below are the principals who graduated from the Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals in 2023:

• Sarah Anthony, Paducah Independent Schools, McCracken County

• Brandon Blackburn, Pikeville High School, Pike County

• Kerry Bocook, Charles Russell Elementary School, Boyd County

• Natalie Brown, Oldham County High School, Oldham County

• Brent Collins, Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School, Laurel County

• Betty Jo Davis, Brooks Elementary School, Bullitt County

• Edward Dixon, Louisa East Elementary School, Lawrence County

• Katie Mason, Charles Straub Elementary School, Mason County

• Beth Mullins, Northview Elementary School, Montgomery County

• Jennifer Oyler, South Todd Elementary School, Todd County

• Tyler Reed, Frankfort High School, Franklin County

• Jon Salyer, Garth Elementary School, Scott County

• Justin Arms, Johnson Central High School, Johnson County

• Ashley Lemaster, Porter Elementary School, Johnson County

• Elizabeth Gabehart, Scott County High School, Scott County

• Jennifer Scism, Lone Oak Elementary School, McCracken County

• Kelly Smith, North Pointe Elementary, Boone County

• Catherine Vannatter, Locust Trace AgriScience Center, Fayette County

• Mike Key, Lloyd Memorial High School, Kenton County

• Meagan Willhite, Stamping Ground Elementary School, Scott County

• Benjamin Wilson, North Butler Elementary School, Butler County

• Kelli Abney, Menifee County Schools, Menifee County

• Rex Booth, Russellville High School, Logan County

• Matt Deaton, South Warren Middle School, Warren County

• Brooke Schilling, Jeffersontown Elementary School, Jefferson County

• Amanda Heaton, Silver Creek Elementary School, Madison County

• Jennifer Hickey, RA Jones Middle School, Boone County

• Brandy Howard, Bullitt County Public Schools, Bullitt County

• Sara Sweeney Johnson, Indian Hills Elementary School, Christian County

• Brooke Caldemeyer, A.B. Chandler Elementary School, Henderson County

• Hollie Smith, Western Middle School for the Arts, Jefferson County

• Ben Frasier, Plano Elementary School, Warren County

• Ginger Ashby, Thelma B Johnson Early Learning Center, Henderson County

• Joshua DeWar, Bardstown High School, Nelson County

• Tiffany Hicks, Bellevue Middle / High School, Campbell County

• Katherine LaDuke, Ramsey Middle School, Jefferson County

• Aaron McClung, Caldwell County High School, Caldwell County

• Beth Palmer, Medora Elementary School, Jefferson County

• Tim Ridley, Mt. Washington Middle School, Bullitt County

• Antonio, Sherrill, Mayfield Middle School, Graves County

• Conni Strange, Eisenhower Elementary School, Jefferson County

• Malissa Thomas, Caldwell County Elementary School, Caldwell County

• Melissa McDaniel, Harrison Elementary School, Fayette County

• Joe Pat Lee, Bullitt Central High School, Bullitt County

The Leadership Institute is provided at no cost to principals. This $17,500 training is provided to the participants through an in-kind donation of $12,000 per principal from the Truist Leadership Institute. The remaining $5,500 per principal is provided through match donations from members of Kentucky’s business community.

Each year, the Leadership Institute holds an application period for the upcoming class. The principals are chosen by the Leadership Institute’s board of managers, which is made up of Kentucky business leaders and school superintendents. Learn more about the board at www.principalsleadky.com.

Learn more about the Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals at principalsleadky.com. If you would like to be notified when the applications for the next class open, please complete the form at www.surveymonkey.com.

