CVG’s Seth Cutter named among finalists for KY Chamber’s inaugural Young Professional of the Year

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced finalists for the Young Professional of the Year, a new award to recognize a young professional for their leadership, innovation, and service in their career and community.

A social media contest is now open to determine the winner.

The finalists include:

• Alexandria Abell, vice president and Commercial Banking Relationship Manager of PNC • Teddy Abrams, music director of the Louisville Orchestra • Seth Cutter, VP of public affairs for the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG Airport) • Colby Hall, executive director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) • Shelley Porter, director of engineering of Kentucky American Water • Reuben Watson, director of outreach and advancement for Sunrise Children’s Services

The finalists will be featured in a public voting contest on the Kentucky Chamber’s social media channels. Each of the finalists will be featured on the Kentucky Chamber’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram pages starting on March 4. Votes will be counted by the combined number of likes and shares for each finalist on those platforms, and votes will only be counted from the Kentucky Chamber’s posts of each finalist. The voting period will close on March 23, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET.

To learn more about the finalists, visit kychamber.com/ypaward.

The winner of the Kentucky Young Professional of the Year Award will be recognized at the Kentucky Chamber’s Inaugural Young Professionals Summit on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Louisville. For more information on the Kentucky Chamber’s Inaugural Young Professionals Summit, visit kychamber.com.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce