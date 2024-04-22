Northern Kentucky Education Council honors ‘Excellence in Education’ at its annual awards

The Northern Kentucky Education Council will present its annual “Excellence in Education” celebration Tuesday evening at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.

This celebration is the largest and most prestigious in the region, recognizing teachers, students, administrators, staff, businesses, and individuals who contribute to excellent schools.

This year’s honorees are:

Career and Technical All Stars

Weslee Alsip, Walton-Verona High School

Emily Ashcraft, Newport High School

Charlie Brockman, Campbell County Area Technology Center

Grace Reynolds, Highlands High School, Campbell County Area Technology Center

Liza Simpson, Grant County High School



Student Leadership

Reese Barlow, Pendleton County High Schoo

Owen Borden, Highlands High School

Jaylin Payne, Owen County High School

Angie Thomas, Dayton High School

Diego Torres, Dixie Heights High School

Against All Odds

Michael Bowman, Holmes High School

Jessele Hernandez, Newport High School

Lacyann Howard, Newport High School

Mohammad Khalawi, Dayton High School

Alexzander Wehring, Dixie Heights High School

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarship

Chanuthmi Abeysinghe, Highlands High School

Stephanie Aguistin, Newport High School

Jaden Allen, Dixie Heights High School

Brooke Balsley, Scott High School

Morgan Bonno, St. Henry District High School

Madelyn Brauch, Beechwood High School

Jacob Brown, Covington Catholic High School

Avery Geiman, Walton-Verona High School

Brianna Hall, Scott High School

Chloe Haskamp, Ignite Institute

Khaled Karazon, Ludlow High School

Morgan Kash, Lawrenceburg High School

Mia Kent, Notre Dame Academy

Malachi Kirtley, Dixie Heights High School

Harper Mahan, Dixie Heights High School

Kyndra Neuspickel, Pendleton County High School

Emma Orth, Dixie Heights High School

Skyler Osborne, Grant County High School

Anna Pohlman, Notre Dame Academy

Kennedy Ryan, Walton-Verona High School

Isabella Saalfeld, Holy Cross District High School

Riley Schwipps, Milan High School

Petrus Smal, Homeschooled

Thomas Wenning, Villa Madona Academy

Emma Zimmer, Dixie Heights High School

Golden Apple Elementary School

Maria Ahlers, Beechwood Elementary School

Carol Basinger, New Haven Elementary School

Elizabeth Beimesche, Moyer Elementary School

Jillian Booth, Johnson Elementary School

Tricia Kues, Cline Elementary School

Hanna Mathey, Mary A. Goetz Elementary School

Meredith Patton, Southern Elementary School

Mandy Peters, Owen County Elementary School

Megan Rahn, Arnett Elementary School

Courtney Scott, Southgate Independent School

Golden Apple Middle and High School

Jeff Bohman, Grant County High School

Paige Bowling, Pendleton County High School

Ashely Cook, Campbell County Middle School

Tonya Fox, Williamstown High School

Kevin Listerman, Highlands High School

Steven McNabb, Tichenor Middle School

Carl Roberts, Carroll County Middle School

Sarah Shamblin, Dixie Heights High School

Carol Jo Taylor, Maurice Bowling Middle School

Elizabeth VandeWater, Campbell County High School

A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year

Mike Borchers, Ludlow Independent School District

Extraordinary Service

Jillian Chambers, Newport Intermediate School

Rian Embry, Grant’s Lick Elementary School

Kristy McNally, Newport High School

One to One Distinguished Service

Lee Ellen Bass

Carole Bowen

Tom Cislo

Mary Kay Conelly

Evelyn Dietz

Paula Ebert

Betsy Glick

Theresa Goedde

Susan Hart

Janet Hatter

Sharon Hilinski

Pat Humble

Robert Janes

Terri Jehn

Shelly Krahl

Mary Lark

Greg Palmisano

Dottie Pangallo

Pam Proctor

Alvena Stanfield

Meralyn Taylor

Cathy Volter

Jean Wind

Business Engagement of the Year

AnyWeather and Bray Construction Services, Campbell County School District

Community Partner of the Year

The Chelsea Ryan Foundation, Lloyd Memorial High School

Robert J. Storer Visionary Leadership

Mark and Casey Guilfoyle, Thomas More University

Mallis Graves, Gateway Community and Technical College

Ginger Blackwell, Northern Kentucky University

Champion for Education

Karen Byrd, Boone County Board of Education

Education Legacy

Mike Borchers, Ludlow Independent School District

Jay Brewer, Dayton Independent School District

Mike Clines, Covington Diocese

Matt Morgan, Grant County

Matt Turner, Boone County School District

Lifetime Achievement

Dr. Jon Draud