Northern Kentucky Education Council honors ‘Excellence in Education’ at its annual awards

The Northern Kentucky Education Council will present its annual “Excellence in Education” celebration Tuesday evening at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.
This celebration is the largest and most prestigious in the region, recognizing teachers, students, administrators, staff, businesses, and individuals who contribute to excellent schools.
This year’s honorees are:
Career and Technical All Stars
Weslee Alsip, Walton-Verona High School
Emily Ashcraft, Newport High School
Charlie Brockman, Campbell County Area Technology Center
Grace Reynolds, Highlands High School, Campbell County Area Technology Center
Liza Simpson, Grant County High School
Student Leadership
Reese Barlow, Pendleton County High Schoo
Owen Borden, Highlands High School
Jaylin Payne, Owen County High School
Angie Thomas, Dayton High School
Diego Torres, Dixie Heights High School
Against All Odds
Michael Bowman, Holmes High School
Jessele Hernandez, Newport High School
Lacyann Howard, Newport High School
Mohammad Khalawi, Dayton High School
Alexzander Wehring, Dixie Heights High School
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Scholarship
Chanuthmi Abeysinghe, Highlands High School
Stephanie Aguistin, Newport High School
Jaden Allen, Dixie Heights High School
Brooke Balsley, Scott High School
Morgan Bonno, St. Henry District High School
Madelyn Brauch, Beechwood High School
Jacob Brown, Covington Catholic High School
Avery Geiman, Walton-Verona High School
Brianna Hall, Scott High School
Chloe Haskamp, Ignite Institute
Khaled Karazon, Ludlow High School
Morgan Kash, Lawrenceburg High School
Mia Kent, Notre Dame Academy
Malachi Kirtley, Dixie Heights High School
Harper Mahan, Dixie Heights High School
Kyndra Neuspickel, Pendleton County High School
Emma Orth, Dixie Heights High School
Skyler Osborne, Grant County High School
Anna Pohlman, Notre Dame Academy
Kennedy Ryan, Walton-Verona High School
Isabella Saalfeld, Holy Cross District High School
Riley Schwipps, Milan High School
Petrus Smal, Homeschooled
Thomas Wenning, Villa Madona Academy
Emma Zimmer, Dixie Heights High School
Golden Apple Elementary School
Maria Ahlers, Beechwood Elementary School
Carol Basinger, New Haven Elementary School
Elizabeth Beimesche, Moyer Elementary School
Jillian Booth, Johnson Elementary School
Tricia Kues, Cline Elementary School
Hanna Mathey, Mary A. Goetz Elementary School
Meredith Patton, Southern Elementary School
Mandy Peters, Owen County Elementary School
Megan Rahn, Arnett Elementary School
Courtney Scott, Southgate Independent School
Golden Apple Middle and High School
Jeff Bohman, Grant County High School
Paige Bowling, Pendleton County High School
Ashely Cook, Campbell County Middle School
Tonya Fox, Williamstown High School
Kevin Listerman, Highlands High School
Steven McNabb, Tichenor Middle School
Carl Roberts, Carroll County Middle School
Sarah Shamblin, Dixie Heights High School
Carol Jo Taylor, Maurice Bowling Middle School
Elizabeth VandeWater, Campbell County High School
A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year
Mike Borchers, Ludlow Independent School District
Extraordinary Service
Jillian Chambers, Newport Intermediate School
Rian Embry, Grant’s Lick Elementary School
Kristy McNally, Newport High School
One to One Distinguished Service
Lee Ellen Bass
Carole Bowen
Tom Cislo
Mary Kay Conelly
Evelyn Dietz
Paula Ebert
Betsy Glick
Theresa Goedde
Susan Hart
Janet Hatter
Sharon Hilinski
Pat Humble
Robert Janes
Terri Jehn
Shelly Krahl
Mary Lark
Greg Palmisano
Dottie Pangallo
Pam Proctor
Alvena Stanfield
Meralyn Taylor
Cathy Volter
Jean Wind
Business Engagement of the Year
AnyWeather and Bray Construction Services, Campbell County School District
Community Partner of the Year
The Chelsea Ryan Foundation, Lloyd Memorial High School
Robert J. Storer Visionary Leadership
Mark and Casey Guilfoyle, Thomas More University
Mallis Graves, Gateway Community and Technical College
Ginger Blackwell, Northern Kentucky University
Champion for Education
Karen Byrd, Boone County Board of Education
Education Legacy
Mike Borchers, Ludlow Independent School District
Jay Brewer, Dayton Independent School District
Mike Clines, Covington Diocese
Matt Morgan, Grant County
Matt Turner, Boone County School District
Lifetime Achievement
Dr. Jon Draud