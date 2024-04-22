CVG to celebrate grand opening of Epic Flight Academy’s new aircraft mechanic school today

CVG will celebrate the grand opening of Epic Flight Academy’s new aircraft mechanic school with a ribbon-cutting today at 160 New Price Pike in Erlanger.

CVG is creating a self-sustaining aviation ecosystem on its campus.

Last month, FEAM Aero opened it second aircraft maintenance hanger at CVG and now Epic Flight Academy’s will open its new schools on the airport’s campus for aviation maintenance technician (AMT) students.

The 32,000-square-feet building can house up to 300 students and staff.

Epic Flight Academy students have already started the program and will attend the opening event.

Graduages will have the opportunity to be employed as an AMT at FEAM Aero of other employers on CVG’s campus.

Prospective students can pre-enroll here.

Demand is high for aircraft mechanic positions in the Cincinnati region. CVG Airport serves more than seven million passengers per year and is one of the fastest-growing cargo airports in the U.S. CVG is the 7th largest cargo airport in North America and is home to Amazon Air’s megahub, as well as DHL Express’ Global Superhub for the Americas.

FEAM has partnered with Epic Flight Academy to launch mechanic students into their career and fuel cargo operations at the airport.