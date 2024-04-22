Kentucky Small Business Development Center at UK to help new childcare businesses across state

By Ryan Ferguson

University of Kentucky

The Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced a $300,000 grant from the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA), providing coaching and specialized training to existing and new childcare small businesses across Kentucky.

The Kentucky SBDC’s Childcare Initiative seeks to provide technical assistance and training geared towards the childcare business sector. The objective is to devise and execute new programs, promoting the growth and sustainability of childcare businesses, thus enabling these businesses to serve the Commonwealth’s children more effectively.

“The Kentucky SBDC is excited to accept and deploy our Childcare Initiative to help benefit small businesses operating in the childcare sector across Kentucky,” said Kristina Joyce, Kentucky SBDC state director. “With this support, the Kentucky SBDC is committed to delivering targeted assistance to entrepreneurs in the childcare industry.”

This initiative is designed to work in concert with Kentucky’s key childcare stakeholders, such as Kentucky Youth Advocates, the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, Childcare Aware of Kentucky and the Family Childcare Network of Kentucky. These collaborations will enhance the economic well-being of the Commonwealth’s children, broadening the availability of essential childcare services.

“We recognize the critical role that childcare services play in our communities, supporting both working parents and early childhood development. With this grant, we are not only bolstering the childcare industry but also strengthening Kentucky’s economy through small business success. We aim to provide childcare small businesses in Kentucky with the essential resources to help them grow and thrive,” Joyce added.

Continued efforts will concentrate on augmenting the number of available childcare slots while assisting entrepreneurs launching new childcare enterprises. Additionally, the initiative prioritizes enhancing the quality of current childcare centers, aiming to increase kindergarten preparedness and offer significant advantages to Kentucky’s children and their families.

The Kentucky SBDC Childcare Initiative will offer a variety of assistance to childcare providers, including but not limited to: start-up support, financial management guidance, operations and compliance consulting, marketing and enrollment strategies, training and professional development programs, early childhood education resources, health and safety protocols and business skill enhancement services.