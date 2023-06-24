City of Florence to celebrate Independence Day July 3 with event, fireworks display at Government Center

The City of Florence will celebrate Independence Day at the Florence Government Center, located at 8100 Ewing Blvd. on Monday, July 3 with an event beginning at 7 p.m. Families, friends and fellow citizens are invited to gather and commemorate the nation’s independence.

The event will feature an array of food trucks to satisfy your taste buds including Dreamy Whip, Kona Ice, Travelin’ Toms, Poseidon’s Pizza, Eddie’s BBQ, Caramel Cuties Sweets, and Bailey Janes. There will be a kid’s activity area and live music during the event. The Florence Community Band will play at 7 p.m. and live music from DJ Nick begins at 8 p.m. The highlight of the event will be a fireworks show by Elite Pyrotechnics at 10 p.m.

The City of Florence extends a warm invitation to the residents of Florence and surrounding areas to join in this incredible event and show their patriotic spirit. Come with your loved ones, bring your chairs, and settle in for an evening of unforgettable entertainment. We look forward to seeing you at the Independence Day Celebration.

For more information and updates about the event, please visit the website at www.florence-ky.gov or follow us on social media.

In the event of rain, the rain date for fireworks only will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

City of Florence