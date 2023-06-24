Covington awards funding to seven groups through Neighborhood Grant Program for range of projects

Seven neighborhood groups received funding from the City of Covington for improvements ranging from adopt-a-pot landscaping enhancements to welcoming banners to dog waste stations.

Funding for the projects – totaling $56,147 – was approved by the Covington Board of Commissioners as the latest round of the Neighborhood Grant Program.

Individual grants ranged from $2,500 to $10,000 and were awarded to neighborhood associations and groups of residents for projects that improve their surroundings. Businesses, individuals, schools, and religious organizations are not eligible.

The program is a unique opportunity for neighbors to come together and make their neighborhoods better for all.

“Neighborhood projects are something you see throughout our community, but you may not know you’re looking at a City-funded neighborhood grant project,” said Brandon Holmes, the City’s Director of Neighborhood Services. “The visual and aesthetic impact on our community is at the soul of the program. The projects are the vision of our residents that come to fruition by the residents in cooperation with the City.”

The recipients and their projects:

• Historic Licking Riverside Civic Association — $10,000 – Refurbish four existing gateway signs and add an additional sign. • Residents of Lewisburg — $3,580.73 – Double-sided pole-mounted banners for gateway and community markers. • Latonia — $7,500 – Block party and planters. • Residents of MainStrasse Association – $2,500 – Flowerpots and tree fences. • Wallace Woods Neighborhood Association – $10,000 – Street markings and welcome banners. • Residents of Westside – $5,565.38 – Flower planting, adopt-a-pot, landscaping enhancements, dog waste stations. • Mutter Gottes Neighborhood Association – $8,000 – Great American Cleanup plants, electrical service for outside events, safe streets (includes painting crosswalks), marker for historical Mutter Gottes Cemetery.

Additional funding for the projects includes an administrative fee for the Center for Great Neighborhoods which has been the City’s implementation partner with the program since its inception, working with many of the neighborhood groups to fine-tune their applications and figure out implementation plans.

“The Center “pre-vets” ideas that residents have and ensure proposals submitted to the City by neighborhood groups are positioned for success,” said Holmes. “The Center is also part of the review and selection committee, and ultimately works closely with our neighborhood groups to ensure the projects thrive.”

Cate Douglas, CGN’s Community Building Director, said the grants are a crucial resource for neighborhood groups looking to enhance their community, whether through beautification efforts or safety improvements. In so doing, they help to build “community.”

“The Neighborhood Grant Program provides financial support to address needs that residents see in their neighborhoods, while bringing people together through projects and events in the process,” said Douglas.

City of Covington