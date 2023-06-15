City of Florence to present first of three free summer concerts Friday at Florence Mall

The City of Florence will present the first of three free summer concerts Friday in the lower level parking lot near Macy’s at Florence Mall, located at 2028 Mall Road in Florence. The concert will be held from 6-10 p.m.

The event will feature live music by brother/sister duo TYPO and cover band East of Austin, who are making their mark on the country music scene with the blend of high energy and soulful sounds.

In addition to the live music, the concert will have a variety of food vendors including Dreamy Whip, Kona Ice, Eddie’s BBQ, Phat Daddy’s and Poseidon’s Pizza. Beverages will also be available for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a night of music. The event will be held rain or shine.

Event sponsors include title sponsor Heritage Bank, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Viox & Viox, Mitchell Insurance, Dallas and Turner, Shepard Insurance, Florence Mall, Air Force Recruiting and Spiff Services.

City of Florence